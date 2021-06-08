Mother takes city of St. Paul to court to uncover records of son's unsolved killing

A St. Paul mother is suing the city for access to the police investigative file into the unsolved killing of her son 14 years ago.

Sharon Munson filed a suit in Ramsey County District Court after the St. Paul Police Department told her they wouldn't release the records into her son Eric Woulard's death because the case is still active, according to the suit.

Woulard was shot to death in his mother's van on the night of June 16, 2007, while parked on Van Buren Avenue in the Frogtown neighborhood.

His death was investigated by the St. Paul Police Department, but the case remains unsolved. While one person was arrested in 2008, no one was charged.

To Munson, it feels like Woulard has been forgotten.

"I have called and called. I have not received return calls back, which is very disappointing," Munson said. "That's what led me to seek out help from others."

In February, Munson submitted a data practices request for information including the investigatory file on his death, police reports and supplements by officers on the scene that day in 2007, video, photographs from the scene, and other police communications from that day.

Munson's request was denied. The case remains open with the SPPD and the 30 years required before an investigation goes public had not passed, a data technician wrote in a letter, according to the suit.

She was shocked to hear that Woulard's case was still open — through her calls and visits to the police department, she's had little indication that there has been activity of any kind.

Munson will turn 60 this month. "I'll be gone in 30 years," she said.

The city of St. Paul did not respond to requests for comment.

Rich Neumeister, a longtime advocate for open government, said going to court to compel the release of the data is the only option to get around the statute that keeps criminal cases confidential.

"A lot of the issues that come into play now — is it really open, or is it just open to say it's open and they're not devoting any resources to it, or there's not enough clues," Neumeister said. "Are the police doing their due diligence? Are they looking at it every six months?"

There's very little precedent for a case like this because there's no payout and all costs are out of pocket, said Munson's attorney Paul Bosman.

With the data, Munson hopes to hire a YouTube private investigator who has a history of solving cold cases. Munson hopes the records will show whether police dedicated proper resources to finding justice for her son.

"For me to be denied the right, the legal right of my child's report for that investigation ... this is another slap in the face. I think the St. Paul Police Department should be held accountable," Munson said

Knowing what happened to their father would comfort Munson's two grandchildren, Eric Junior, 15 and Trinity, 13, who was born after her father was killed.

"It's upsetting. I know they struggle a lot and I know that Eric Junior struggles tremendously and he's angry and not understanding why he doesn't have a father, why him," Munson said. "He wants to know who killed his dad."

"If we're not killing Black folks, we're locking them up on petty bullcrap. We're not solving their pain, then you have parents that have died without their children's cases being solved, you have angry children that don't know what the heck happened. That domino effect that spills over into schools and behavior," Munson said.

She has not had any communication with the city since her lawsuit was filed.

