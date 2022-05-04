Mother takes plea offer in child endangerment case

May 4—A Joplin mother pleaded guilty this week to a drunken driving charge in a plea deal dismissing a related felony count of child endangerment.

Lindsay C. Perrin, 41, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony persistent offender count of driving while intoxicated. Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea agreement and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment prior to sentencing of the defendant Aug. 8.

The conviction dates to an arrest June 23, 2019, when a Joplin police officer responded to reports of a driver speeding and failing to maintain their lane several times on South Main Street and almost getting into a crash at 32nd Street and South Oak Ridge Drive.

The officer who made contact with Perrin outside her home on South Pearl Avenue reported that she smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and glassy eyes, and admitted having been drinking and driving with her daughter in the vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document states that a breath test administered at the Joplin City Jail found her blood alcohol level to be 0.267%, or more than three times the legal limit for driving in Missouri.