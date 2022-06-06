Mother Of Teen Arrested For Making Threats Over YSL Says Son Struggles With Mental Health

The Fulton County Sheriff and others were allegedly threatened with death by a teen on social media. The 18-year-old said he would commit the crime if a YSL member were not released from prison.

According to WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta, Pat Labat, the Fulton County Sheriff said he was furious after learning of the threat toward himself and his wife; however, they will not tolerate bullying of any kind.

“While this is a tough job,” Labat said. “we just refuse to be bullied.”

Labat told the news outlet that comes with the job, but a series of threatening posts on Instagram targeting him, his wife Jackie Labat, and the Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ron Applin crossed the line.

“I signed up for this,” Labat said. “but my family didn’t.”

Labat explained that the Fulton County investigators are looking out for any individuals seeking to bring harm to anyone, including himself, his wife, and all the citizens of Fulton County.

“We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously,” Labat said. “Social media cyberbullying, and hiding behind a keyboard will not protect someone from criminal prosecution. Our investigators are diligent in seeking individuals who mean to do harm to anybody, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the safety of myself, my wife, and all citizens of Fulton County.”

The threats from the Dekalb County teen began on May 14, five days after rappers Young Thug, Gunna, and their crew were charged with RICO conspiracy, which the officers have been investigating to gather enough evidence for an indictment of the 18-year-old.

Malaika Kulenga, Mender’s mother, believes her son’s diagnosed mental illness is responsible for his threats online. She revealed that his brother was killed last year, and her son is still grieving.

“My son is dealing with mental health, and also he’s grieving, you know,” Kulenga said. “His brother was killed in September from a hit-and-run.”

Kulenga said her son is not related to YSL or any gang; however, the RICO indictment charges mention one of his cousins.

Alive11 reports that Mender, who shares a last name with the indicted YSL member, said he was never that close to his cousin before he was indicted in the RICO case. When asked why he believes investigators are accusing him of these threats, he said he did not know and he wasn’t responsible for it.

“I really don’t know. It wasn’t me,” Mender said. “I’m not a part of no gang; I’m not a part of YSL; I’m not part of nothing.”

Mender was booked in a Fulton County jail on 23 charges of making terroristic threats, he is currently being held without bail.