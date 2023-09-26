Mother, teen daughter and dog killed in Brooklyn apartment: ‘What I heard was grotesque,’ neighbor says

NEW YORK — The bodies of a woman, her teenage daughter and their dog were found fatally stabbed in a Brooklyn apartment, police said Monday — and a neighbor believes he heard them being slaughtered days earlier, but responding officers walked away when no one responded to their knocking on the door.

Police made the grisly discovery around 2:35 p.m. at the apartment on New York Ave. near Avenue D in East Flatbush, according to cops.

Before a 911 call was made, a male relative worried he hadn’t been able to get in touch with the woman or her daughter, so he visited the apartment, police sources said. After knocking repeatedly with no answer, he broke down the door, they added.

Inside, the man found the 37-year-old woman lying face up in the living room with a stab wound to her face and her 14-year-old daughter face down in a bedroom with severe head trauma, according to the sources.

Both victims were already dead. Next to the girl was their dog, lying lifeless with a plastic bag over its head.

The woman and her daughter had only lived in the apartment for several weeks, but police previously visited the home multiple times, sources said. A 911 call was made as recently as Friday morning.

That day, their downstairs neighbor was startled awake around 7:20 a.m. to the sounds of screams and a dog whimpering.

“We got woken up by loud banging and screaming,” neighbor Steve Schor told the Daily News. “We called 911 and the police came. When they went upstairs, no one answered. All they heard was loud music.”

Schor, 38, said after multiple knocks, the officers left.

“After the banging, we heard the dog crying and whimpering and then it just stopped,” Schor said. “Obviously, we heard people being murdered.”

There were no immediate arrests as police continued to investigate.

“What I heard was pretty grotesque,” Schor added. “I’m heavily distraught for the family. I can only hope they catch this guy.”

