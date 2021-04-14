Mother of teen sues over son's death at Long Creek

Apr. 14—The mother of a teenager has sued officials at the state's only youth prison where her child died by suicide in 2016.

Michelle Knowles filed her lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court of Maine. Charles Knowles, 16, was on suicide watch when he killed himself at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. His mother's complaint alleges the former commissioner approved an inadequate suicide prevention policy and employees failed to follow the basic instructions of mental health providers about suicide watches.

Charles, who was from Vassalboro, was a transgender boy who was housed in the girl's unit at Long Creek. The complaint refers to him as Maise. His obituary included multiple names, including Maisie, his legal name, and Charles Maze.

His death prompted scrutiny of how Long Creek treats LGBTQ youth and young people with mental health problems. The national Center for Children's Law and Policy later found that the prison was understaffed and ill-equipped to handle the serious mental health needs of young people who are often placed there because there is nowhere else for them to go. Advocates have repeatedly called for the facility to close, and legislators are considering multiple reforms to the juvenile justice system this year.

"This is a civil rights case about deliberate indifference to the substantial risk of serious injury to Maise Knowles' life while he was a pretrial detainee at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland," the complaint says.

Attorney Matthew Morgan is representing Michelle Knowles and said she did not wish to comment about the lawsuit. He said he wants to bring to light what happened to her son.

"His tragic death was avoidable and happened in a place where he was supposed to be safe," Morgan wrote in an email.

A spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an email with questions about the case.

This story will be updated.

