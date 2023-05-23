Mother of teenage boy killed in Cardiff crash says riots ‘delayed her son going to hospital’

Kyrees Sullivan, 15, and Harvey Evans, 16, (pictured together) died in the accident which sparked the riot - WALES NEWS SERVICE

The mother of a teenager killed in a crash in Cardiff that sparked a night of chaos, in which cars were torched and Molotov cocktails thrown, begged the rioters to stop as her son lay in the street.

Kyrees Sullivan has been named locally as one of two boys who died in the collision in the Ely area of the city. Harvey Evans, his best friend, is believed to be the second victim.

The rioting is believed to have started following false rumours on social media claiming the teenagers were killed while being chased by police.

Kyrees's mother, Belinda Sullivan, revealed she had been unable to reach her child because of the rioting that erupted in the aftermath.

Ms Sullivan posted an emotional message on Facebook at the height of the chaos, pleading with the rioters to go home.

She said: “My son is still laying on the floor due to this riot. I’m sat at home heartbroken.

“There are two families broken right now I just want to see my son and I can’t because of this riot that have happened. [Please] I beg you all to stop and let my son be moved to hospital so I can see him we need to see our sons.”

An automobile burns on Highmead Road during unrest following a serious road crash earlier on Snowden Road in Cardiff - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

The violence erupted after officers were called to the collision that took place in Snowden Road shortly after 6pm on Monday.

Alun Michael, the Police and Crime Commissioner in South Wales, said the disorder appeared to have begun following speculation that the two teenagers were killed in a crash involving the police.

South Wales Police said that was not the case and confirmed the collision had already occurred when officers arrived.

Officers remained on the scene to manage “large-scale disorder” until the early hours of Tuesday morning, the force added.

Arrests have reportedly been made but police did not confirm how many. Up to 12 officers were injured in the chaos.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said the scenes in Cardiff were “appalling and completely unacceptable”.

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, said he was “very concerned” by the “upsetting reports”.

Specially trained public order officers were deployed, including those from neighbouring police forces, as several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged and officers were injured.

Flowers laid at the scene where two boys died in a car crash - JAY WILLIAMS

A friend of the victims, who did not wish to be named, said that the two boys “were best friends” who were well known in the tight-knit community for riding dirt bikes.

Scenes being live streamed on YouTube during the riot showed young people throwing fireworks and other missiles at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.

The man hosting the video said: “We all came up to pay our respects and they tried hitting us with batons and so we reacted.”

Shortly before midnight a car was set on fire, while a second vehicle was overturned and also torched.

One person was attacked because rioters thought they were an undercover officer, according to a senior officer at the scene.

Police, including mounted officers on horseback, were seen outside Ely police station in the early hours of Tuesday after suggestions it could be targeted.

Keith Watts, a local man, laying flowers at the scene where two boys died before disturbances in the Cardiff suburb of Ely - JAY WILLIAMS

Ahmad Abdullah, a resident, said he heard threats from rioters to “kill” police officers at the scene.

“They said that they would not stop until they killed a police officer. Now the people in this community don’t feel safe now. We feel it could escalate at any time.”

Young people were chasing police officers up the road, throwing stones and missiles at cars, he said.

A man working with the community, who did not want to be named, said: “If I’m being honest, they [youths] provoke the police on purpose to get them to chase them. They know all the back alleyways and sadly this game has ended like this.”

Pastor David Pritchard, 63, who started working with a youth club in the area earlier this year said: “I think the saddest thing is they just need more activity for the youth – a rock climbing wall or something. It’s hard. They’ve got nothing to do.”

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said many of the people in the riot on Monday night were “not from here” but had arrived after hearing about the incident on social media.

“It’s going to be bad again tonight,” they added.

