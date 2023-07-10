Mother tells Channel 2 her son is taking responsibility for shooting Gwinnett DA investigator

A man has turned himself in after he told police that he shot an investigator with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office Friday.

The mother of 27-year-old Tyler Moore called the Channel 2 Newsroom early Monday and said her son was turning himself into the police.

She told Channel 2 Action News that her son is claiming responsibility for shooting the investigator Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gwinnett County police said the investigator called in and reported that he had been shot while driving down Auburn Road heading towards the City of Auburn just after 6 p.m. Friday.

At the time of the shooting, authorities said the investigator was driving an unmarked vehicle, so it is unclear if the suspect knew he worked with the district attorney’s office or if it was a road rage incident.

The investigator had been shot in the leg and is currently hospitalized. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore was at the jail, where Moore waited for authorities to arrest him.

TRENDING STORIES:

When police arrived, they told Moore to get on the ground, handcuffed him and took him into custody.

Moore was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and criminal damage to property, according to jail records.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Gwinnett County police have yet to confirm that Moore is responsible for the shooting.

Authorities have not said if there will be any additional arrests in the case.

IN OTHER NEWS: