Mother testifies at day-care sex abuse trial: 'I knew something happened'

Jul. 27—Parents of children who attended Mother Hubbard's Daycare & Preschool testified Wednesday that their children described sexual contact with Martin D. Hubbard, the husband of the facility's owner.

"I knew something happened," one mother told jurors.

The Effingham Daily News is not naming the parents because that could identify their children.

Hubbard, who was an assistant at the day care, faces eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault related to four children under the age of 5. Each count, a Class X felony, carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.

If found guilty on charges relating to more than one of the alleged victims, Hubbard would face life in prison.

"I never thought I'd have to go through something like this," the mother said.

The jury saw a short tape of the woman's son telling his parents about the alleged abuse, and showing them the same hand motions used by the boy and Hubbard during the act.

"He would just bring it up," the mother told jurors. "It hurt me to hear him say this."

Defense attorneys questioned parents about the events and conversations leading up to their children disclosing the alleged abuse — whether parents in any way led their children to believe that they were abused.

All of the parents who testified Wednesday morning answered, "no."

One parent testified that their child seemed sad and worried after saying what had happened.

"He asked me if he was gong to get in trouble," the parent said.

Testimony was continuing Wednesday afternoon.

