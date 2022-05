The Daily Beast

ERIC THAYERThe gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday morning looked one of the teachers in the eye and said “Goodnight” before pulling the trigger, according to a new report.11-year old Miah Cerrillo told me the gunman looked her teacher in the eye, said "goodnight," and shot and killed her. The whole class was watching. Then he started killing Miah's friends.pic.twitter.com/OYsbXnJqzb— Nora Neus (@noraneus) May 27, 2022 It’s the latest chilling detail to