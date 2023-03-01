Mother of three found shot to death after failing to pick up children

Police in Illinois are investigating the homicide of a nurse found shot to death in her home.

The gruesome discovery was made by a family member of 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick on 23 February after the mother-of-three failed to pick up her three sons from school. Authorities were then called to the residence in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road in Quincy and began investigating Bleifneck’s death as a homicide.

On Wednesday, police served a search warrant at the home of Ms Bliefnick’s estranged husband, Tim Bleifnick, who has not been arrested and does not face any changes. Authorities said in a press release that the raid was standard procedure.

“The information learned and evidence gathered over the last six days has led us to this point in our investigation,” a statement by authorities said. “ During a criminal investigation, it is not unusual to obtain and serve numerous search warrants for a variety of reasons. Search warrants are a normal part of the investigative process.”

Mr Bleifnick’s attorney Casey Schnack also told local news outlet Muddy River News that his client was not surprised when officers and detectives showed up at his door.

Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, was shot to death inside her home on 23 February (Rebecca Bliefnick)

“Given the circumstances, it is not surprising that the search warrant was issued and executed,” Mr Schnack said. “My only surprise is that it took this long to do. It is just as important that QPD conduct such as investigation to rule Tim OUT as a suspect so that investigative efforts can be spent elsewhere.”

According to the outlet, Mr Bliefnack is cooperating with the investigation.

The couple had filed for divorce in early 2021, court filings show. Quincy police said that more information will be released when it is appropriate.

The department has not requested an arrest through the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office.

“Our detectives will allow the information and evidence to guide them as they continue to investigate,” the department said.

In an obituary for Ms Bliefnick, she is described as a compassioned and generous mother who had found her true calling in nursing.

During the COVID pandemic, Ms Bliefnick was a travel nurse at the Northeast Regional Medical Center and Hannibal Regional Hospital in Missouri.

Despite the circumstances of her death, she is remembered for the life she cherished,” it read. “Her boys were her world, her life’s greatest gifts. She was the quintessential ‘boy mom,’ aptly illustrated by building, for Halloween, Transformers costumes that actually transformed, creating custom “first day of school” posters each year, and jumping all-in with fishing and frog hunting and anything sports.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470.