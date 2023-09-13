Mother who threw her kids off Shreveport's Cross Lake Bridge found guilty of murder

A Caddo Parish jury found Ureka Black guilty on one count of second-degree murder for the death of 10-month-old Joshua Black and one count of attempted second-degree murder of her older child.

On Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, Black drove both of her sons over Cross Lake bridge and “rolled” them into the water.

At 10:45 a.m. Shreveport fire and police located the 10-month-old child lying face down in the water, following a 911 call from a homeowner on Lake Point Place. The child was unresponsive and in rigor mortis.

Several minutes later a second victim was found, this was the five-year-old child. He was responsive and survived by floating on his back.

According to the child's statement, he had been floating on his back because he couldn’t swim for five hours.

The five-year-old child also said in his statement that it was his 5th birthday and his mom said that the water was “good water” and that he had "germs," before "rolling" him off the bridge.

The trial began on Sept. 11, 2023. Black represented herself.

