Mother of toddler who fell out of car gets probation

May 6—MANKATO — The mother of a toddler who fell out of her moving vehicle in a child seat has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors. The girl was not harmed in the 2019 incident that was captured on video and went viral.

Maimuna Kunow Hassan, of Mankato, did not stop after her 2-year-old daughter fell onto the roadway on Minnesota Street outside of the downtown Mankato Hy-Vee in January 2019. The girl was strapped into her car seat but it was not secured inside the vehicle.

Video recorded by a dash cam on a truck that happened to be behind Hassan showed a rear door pop open as the car turned a corner and the girl toppled out with the car seat hitting the pavement.

The truck driver and other witnesses stopped to check on the toddler and called 911.

Hassan returned to the scene on foot after police had arrived. She did not have a driver's license.

The truck driver posted the video on Facebook and it had more than a million views within days and was replayed by national media. The video since has been taken down.

Hassan was charged with gross misdemeanor child endangerment, a misdemeanor for driving without a license and a petty misdemeanor for having an unfastened car seat.

Hassan, now 42 years old, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor careless driving and the petty misdemeanor car seat charge Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

She was scheduled to go to trial next week.

Hassan was sentenced to one year of probation with requirements that include she attend a parenting class.

A jail sentence will be dismissed if she successfully completes probation.