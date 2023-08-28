HOLLAND TWP. — A woman has pleaded no contest, again, to a crash near Holland that killed her three children, all under five years old.

On Monday, Aug. 28, Leticia Gonzales pleaded no contest to one count of operating while intoxicated causing injury and three counts of moving violation causing death. A judge rejected a plea deal earlier this year, leading Gonzales to withdraw her previous plea, which did not include the counts of moving violation causing death.

More: Mother in Holland triple-fatal rollover withdraws plea after judge sentences her to 4-15 years

She is scheduled to be sentenced again on Sept. 25.

The charges stem from a crash on Feb. 17, 2022, in Holland Township.

According to police, Gonzales was driving an SUV with her sons — Josiah, Jerome III and Jeremiah — when she hit the curb and flipped into an icy pond. Gonzales was able to exit the vehicle, but all three children were trapped in icy water for 10-17 minutes. First responders extricated them, but Jerome and Jeremiah were pronounced dead at the scene. Josiah died several hours later at an area hospital.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gonzales misused a prescription drug hours before the crash, with elevated levels of methadone in her system. While it's legal to drive while taking methadone in Michigan, the drug — sometimes prescribed to treat an opioid use disorder — can be abused.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

The affidavit states Gonzales took a prescribed dose of methadone at a clinic the morning of the crash, but a witness said they gave her another, not prescribed dose a few hours before the crash.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

— The Holland Sentinel contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Mother in triple fatal rollover pleads no contest a second time