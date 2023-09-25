Mother in triple-fatal rollover sentenced to 2-5 years

HOLLAND TWP. — A woman accused of crashing her car into a retention pond while driving under the influence, resulting in the death of three of her children, was sentenced to prison Monday in Ottawa County's 20th Circuit Court.

Leticia Marie Gonzales was sentenced to a minimum of 24 months and a maximum of 60 months in prison for operating under the influence causing serious injury, according to a live stream posted by WZZM. She also received 365 days in jail for each charge of moving violation causing death, to be served concurrently with credit for 71 days served.

Before hearing her sentence, Gonzales read a statement to the court in which she expressed remorse and asked the judge for mercy.

“I’m living in pain and remorse every day and I just want my boys to know that I’m sorry for everything. And if I could give my life and change places, I swear I would. Life without them will never be the same ... I Iost everything I ever needed and I hate myself so much. I’ve been sentenced to life without them for the rest of my life so I’m asking for forgiveness.

“I will always love my boys with all of me.”

On Feb. 7, 2022, Gonzales was driving an SUV with her sons — Josiah, Jerome III and Jeremiah, all under the age of five — when she hit the curb and flipped into a nearby pond. Gonzales managed to escape the crash, but all three boys were trapped in the water for 10 to 17 minutes. Jerome and Jeremiah were pronounced dead at the scene. Josiah died several hours later at an area hospital.

Leticia Gonzales during a hearing June 8, 2023.

Gonzales was initially charged with three counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. On the day of the crash, Gonzales took a prescribed dose of methadone, a drug sometimes prescribed to treat an opioid use disorder. Gonzales later took another, unprescribed dose of methadone a few hours before the crash.

In April, Gonzales pleaded no contest to one count of operating while intoxicated causing death. The plea agreement dropped two counts of the same charge and prosecutors recommended one year in jail.

Gonzales withdrew the plea after Judge Jon Hulsing said he would not honor the agreement, and instead would impose a sentence of four to 15 years in prison with credit for 41 days served.

On Aug. 28, Gonzales once again pleaded no contest, this time to one count of operating while intoxicated causing injury and three counts of moving violation causing death.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Mother in triple-fatal rollover sentenced to 2-5 years