Mother turns son, 12, into police over carjacking that left 13-year-old dead

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking in Washington DC after he was turned in to police by his own mother.

The youngster’s 13-year-old accomplice was shot and killed after they confronted a man sitting in a parked car, who turned out to be an off-duty federal security officer.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department says that officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 10pm local time on 28 October.

“Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries,” a statement read.

“The preliminary investigation found that the victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by two juveniles. They demanded the victim out of his car, with one holding his hand in his front waistband pocket as if he had a handgun.

Juvenile Arrested for D Street Armed Carjacking



Read More: https://t.co/jMbwroKVrV pic.twitter.com/FHIGl0E0qZ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 31, 2023

“As the victim was getting out of the car, he produced a handgun and shot one of the suspects. The other suspect fled the area.”

The force confirmed that the victim of the attempted car-jacking was an off-duty federal security officer “who was waiting in his vehicle for his shift to begin”.

“He had a legally owned firearm and is cooperating with the investigation,” the department’s statement said.

Police named the 13-year-old who was fatally shot during the incident as Vernard Toney J., of Southeast DC.

The 12-year-old boy, who has not been identified, was processed in a juvenile court Wednesday afternoon.

According to US news outlets that attended the hearing, the court heard how the boy’s mother had contacted authorities after recognising a picture of her son put out by police.

The mother had allowed officers to search her home as well as the boy’s bedroom as part of their investigation. Officers found the outfit worn by the youngster in the image they had released.

On Wednesday the magistrate judge overseeing the boy’s hearing voiced concerns over the youngster’s behavioural history, according to The Daily Mail. The boy is being held in a juvenile facility in DC until Monday when he is due back in court.