Mother turns in suspect in Walgreens mugging; he was already in custody for Crocus Hill carjacking

Dec. 30—St. Paul police may have gotten a two-for-one with the arrest of an 18-year-old man suspected of carjacking a woman in the Crocus Hill neighborhood earlier this week. Turns out he also is suspected of the attempted robbery of an 81-year-old woman last week outside a St. Paul Walgreens store.

Police say they were tipped off by his mother.

Isaiah Jamal Foster, 18, of Richfield was charged Thursday in the latter case with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Ramsey County attorney's office said charges for the carjacking remain under review.

Foster was arrested Tuesday along with a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of the armed carjacking of a St. Paul woman in her garage in Crocus Hill. He was in jail Wednesday when police received a call from his mother, Tinikia Latasha Jones, identifying him as the man in the surveillance video taken of the Dec. 23 Walgreens assault.

According to the criminal complaint, "She does not trust police officers, but wanted to do the right thing. She prayed about it, and turned her son in. She loves her son, but did not raise him like that."

Foster's mother recognized the coat he was wearing as a gift from Foster's grandmother. She said he was wearing the coat when he left the house and added, "I'm 100 percent sure that is him."

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Walgreens at 1110 W. Larpenteur Ave. on a report of a robbery. They found Judy Stuthman, 81, unconscious in front of the store.

Stuthman remembered that she was entering the store when someone pulled her purse. The strap of the purse was around her shoulder, and when she felt the pull, she tugged back and was yanked to the ground. She did not remember anything after that and woke up in an ambulance.

She was taken to United Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion and a subdural hematoma (brain bleed). She fell at the hospital due to dizziness and broke her pelvis, requiring surgery, the complaint states.

Story continues

After receiving the tip from Foster's mother Wednesday, police realized he was already in custody for the Tuesday carjacking in Crocus Hill.

The Nissan car used to block in the St. Paul woman's BMW in the Tuesday carjacking in the 700 block of Osceola Avenue is believed to have been stolen in Minneapolis. That vehicle's owner fought back and was injured, according to police reports.

"The actions of this young person caused significant trauma and injury to an elderly resident and spread fear throughout our community," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said of the allegations against Foster. "I want to thank investigators for their work on this case and the mother of the young offender for doing the right thing by turning her son into authorities."

According to juvenile records, Foster has been in trouble before. In 2020, he was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault, fifth-degree assault, domestic assault and fleeing a police officer, aggravated robbery as well as other crimes.

Hennepin County sent him to the Woodland Hills juvenile detention center in Duluth. Previous charges, except the aggravated robbery, escaping from custody and tampering with a motor vehicle, were dismissed. He was put on probation until Dec. 31, 2023.

On July 8, 2021, he was ordered to be sent to the West Central Regional Juvenile Center in Moorhead as soon as a bed was available. Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice M. Reding stated in the order that Foster "shall be detained at the Juvenile Detention Center because the Respondent (Foster) would endanger public safety and would not remain with his lawful custodian."

Court documents do not make clear why Foster was out of custody now.