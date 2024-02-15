Mother of twins found dead in car on I-95 in north Miami-Dade faces criminal charges

The mother of the twin toddlers who died after being found in a car on Interstate 95 was jailed Thursday afternoon in Miami.

Shirlene Napoleon Alcime, 42, is facing two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm. Police told the Miami Herald it’s possible new charges will be added or existing charges altered once Alcime’s toxicology results are available.

In early February, the 3-year-old twins were found unresponsive in a car on I-95 in north Miami-Dade, shortly after their mother got out of the vehicle and attempted to kill herself, according to investigators.

The state of Alcime’s condition and what injuries she sustained is unclear, though jail records show she’s being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

When officers arrived at the northbound exit to Florida’s Turnpike extension, the woman who had been driving was out of the car and then “went over the railing of the on-ramp,” landing on the Tri-Rail tracks, which run under the Golden Glades interchange, Det. Andre Martin, a police spokesman, told reporters near the scene. She “fell from a considerable height,” police said.

“The mom jumped off the highway; she is on the train tracks,” a first responder told the dispatcher.

“The woman who jumped is still alive,” another said moments later.

Rescuers found the twins, a boy and a girl, in the back seat of the car and took them to a hospital where they were declared dead, Martin said. While police originally said that the children didn’t exhibit any readily visible marks or wounds, investigators said Thursday the toddlers were foaming at the mouth when found.

The toddlers’ cause of death has yet to be determined pending autopsy results.

Milson Cadet, the father of the twins, identified them as son Milendhere Gabriel Napoleon Cadet and daughter Milenjhit Gabriella Napoleon Cadet. He said he didn’t see his wife or his children at the home that night. He said he called his wife, but she wasn’t responding.

“I don’t know what happened,’’ he said. “She is not someone who has mental problems. She is someone who works ... who is working in the Haitian community. We have ... a business. I don’t know what happened.”

This report will be updated as more information becomes available