Mother of two children who died from 2020 house fire indicted on manslaughter charges
PROVIDENCE — A woman is facing two counts of manslaughter following an investigation of a Dec. 22, 2020 house fire that claimed the lives of her two children.
A statewide grand jury last week indicted Ingrid Sandoval, who turned herself in to Providence police on Tuesday, said a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office.
Sandoval, 28, was arraigned before Magistrate Gina K. Lopes, who set her bail at $30,000 with surety, meaning she would have to post that amount in property, or $3,000 in cash.
A hearing to determine her legal representation and review her bail was set for July 5, with a pretrial conference set for Sept. 7.
Reports at the time said Sandoval had gone to the store leaving her 2- and 7-year-old daughters in the Lucy Street house prior to the fire.
