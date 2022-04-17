Mother-of-two found dead in bloody hockey bag in New York City park

Police discovered the body of Orsolya Gaal in a hockey bag in a Queens park on 16 April 2022 (NBC New York screengrab)

The body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a bloody bag in a New York City park on Saturday, police have said.

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Law enforcement made an “emergency entry” into the woman’s home, according to the New York Daily News .

Police have ID’ed 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal as the Queens woman found murdered in a duffel bag Sat AM. NYPD sources tell @nikreport that Gaal was on a date with another man while her husband and 17yo son were in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/Cw4vyqPEm5 — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) April 17, 2022

Inside, they found her 13-year-old son alone on the top floor. He was questioned and released and had no knowledge of the crime, police said.

According to social media posts, Ms Gaal’s husband, Howard Klein, was out of state traveling with the couple’s older son and was returning to New York on Saturday morning.

When reached by the New York Post, Mr Klein said that he was “in the middle of a terrible experience”.

“There are concerns about our safety,” he told the paper without elaborating. “Our lives are at risk.”

There were cameras along the path where the body bag was dragged and police hope they will be able to identify a suspect, an anonymous law enforcement source told the Post.

No arrests have been made so far. The Independent has reached out to the New York City Police Department for comment.

Residents of the leafy community were shocked by the gruesome death. “I’ve lived here my whole life. I never would expect anything like this, ever,” one resident told NBC New York .

The New York medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

Ms Gaal attended Budapest Business School College of International Management and Business, according to her Facebook page.

Mr Klein works at RK Equity, a capital markets advisory firm, according to his LinkedIn page, and has a Patreon page for making content about the electric vehicle and energy industries.