Mother of two found dead in Jacksonville pond, police looking for answers

A 24-year-old mother of two was found dead in Marco Lake last week.

Action News Jax first told you about the tragic discovery on July 12.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Now, the family of Beverly Febres is preparing for her funeral on Friday.

Action News Jax has reached out but the family is still grieving and would not like to speak yet.

A GoFundMe to help with funeral costs says “her life was taken from her at the age of 24 and she leaves behind two handsome little boys who she loved more than anything in this world. We still don’t know what happened or who took her life but we pray for justice!”

Read: Bradford Preschool & Daycare employee arrested, charged with child abuse

According to the 911 call, a witness came across her remains while walking their dog.

“I’m out walking my dog, we always walk by this lake in the morning. I saw something… and it appears to be a… body,” the witness said during the call.

Police said it happened around 7 o’clock in the morning but didn’t discuss any specifics.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office transparency page, her death is now listed as a murder.

“I don’t know, it just does not look good,” the witness said.

If you know anything about this incident, call the police at 904-630-0500.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.