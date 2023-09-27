Mother of two-year-old shooting victim arraigned on child abuse charges

HOWELL — The mother of a two-year-old child killed after obtaining an unsecured firearm in June was arraigned on one count of second-degree child abuse in Livingston County's 53rd District Court on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Charges were filed against Tonya Lacey on Monday, Sept. 18, for an offense that occurred June 11, the same day as the shooting, according to court records.

That day, deputies with the Howell Police Department were dispatched to a home in Rolling Oaks on Oak Squire Lane. Upon arrival, they found a two-year-old in the home had accessed a gun, which went off. The child was immediately transported by EMS to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

During the arraignment, defense attorney Mitchell Ribitwer said Lacey surrendered herself and appeared before the court willingly. Ribitwer added Lacey has no criminal history, no substance abuse issues and no evidence suggests substances were a factor in the incident.

Lacey is married to David Lacey, who was a corporal with the Dearborn Police Department at the time of the shooting. He and his father were both present at the arraignment, “both former law-enforcement,” Ribitwer said. It wasn't immediately clear if Lacey still works for the department.

Lacey was issued a $10,000 personal bond, on the condition she not possess any weapons. She will next appear in court on Oct. 10 for a probable cause conference and again on Oct. 17 for an examination.

Second-degree child abuse, first offense, is a felony and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

