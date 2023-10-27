Mother of two ran drug-dealing empire by creating fake healthcare firm in lockdown

Nicole Watson oversaw a team of drivers who ferried cocaine and cannabis around Blackpool, Lancashire and the surrounding Fylde coast area - Cavendish Press

A mother of two set up a fake prescription delivery company during lockdown so it could be used as a front for a seaside drug-dealing empire.

Nicole Watson, 32, was a key figure in the running of the bogus healthcare firm, which she invented to beat lockdown restrictions on movement.

Under the guise of delivering medication and medical equipment, Watson ran a team of drivers who ferried cocaine and cannabis around Blackpool, Lancashire and the surrounding Fylde coast area.

She set up and ran drug-dealing rotas, discussed what denominations of cash the group should accept and organised for the dealers to receive documents in their names for the fake company Rainbow Care.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

But the plan was foiled when police searched a VW Scirocco used by the gang’s leader Kurt Bradshaw, 30, and found a haul of cannabis in bin liners.

Police raided Bradshaw’s home in nearby Thornton-Cleveleys to find him and three of his team at the property, as well as two tubs filled with cannabis, cash, a money-counting machine, mobile phones and snap bags.

Inside Bradshaw’s upstairs bedroom was nearly £25,000 of cannabis, snap bags, scales and drug-dealer tick lists.

Gang leader Kurt Bradshaw was convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis and jailed for 12 years and nine months - Cavendish Press

Drugs seized during the police investigation - Cavendish Press

Watson, whose brother Lee operated the drug phone for the gang, was subsequently arrested.

Examination of one of Bradshaw’s iPhones found he was using an encrypted handset to run his drugs empire. Drug-dealing-related messages were found between him and his drug runners, who included his then fiancée Tina Sullivan, who was saved as “The Queen” on his phone.

Sullivan moved cash for the gang, including £110,000 between Lancashire and Wolverhampton on one occasion, and her name was also found on concept branding for Rainbow Care.

Bradshaw had a separate EncroChat handset and was using it to pass details of the group’s financial dealings to crime lords further up the chain.

Watson, of Blackpool, was convicted at Preston Crown Court of conspiracy to supply cocaine and was jailed for nine years and nine months.

Bradshaw, 30, of Thornton-Cleveleys, was convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis and was jailed for 12 years and nine months.

Watson’s brother Lee, 32, of Blackpool, was convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and jailed for eight years.

One of the bags of cash found at Bradshaw's house - Cavendish Press

Before being jailed, Watson sent a Facebook message saying: ‘‘I’m the mum that’s far from perfect but no one knows and loves my kids better than ME!!!.⁣⁣ I am their everything and they are my everything!!!”

After the case, Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a sophisticated criminal network whose only goal was to flood the west of our county with illegal drugs for their own greed.

‘‘Not only did they use encrypted phones to try to avoid detection, they also went to the extreme lengths of setting up a fake healthcare company in a bid to stop their dealers being arrested and searched for being out without a valid excuse during the Covid pandemic.

“A lot of hard work has gone into identifying and dismantling this organised crime group and I want to place on record my thanks to our dedicated staff for their tireless efforts.

“I welcome the sentences handed down to each of the defendants which reflect their roles in this conspiracy.”

Seven other gang members were also convicted of conspiracy to supply drugs.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.