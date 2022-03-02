Mother in Ulster County custody case reaffirms not guilty plea

Associated Press

An effort to block this year's candidacy of U.S. Rep Madison Cawthorn was revived Wednesday by two new voter challenges, which question his qualifications in light of a federal constitutional prohibition against insurrectionists serving in office. The new paperwork officially seeking Cawthorn's disqualification, presented by two voters in North Carolina's far-western 11th Congressional District, was anticipated. About a dozen voters had previously asked that election officials investigate Cawthorn after he had filed in December to run in what was then the 13th District.