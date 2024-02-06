Mother of US school shooter found guilty of manslaughter

The News

A jury has found Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Michigan school shooter, guilty of manslaughter on Tuesday. The verdict in the case — that examined whether the parents of school shooters should be held responsible for their child’s actions — is believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S.

She had pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Her husband, James, is expected to go on trial for the same charges next month.

Prosecutors portrayed Crumbley as an absent mother who did not make time for her son. The Crumbleys also didn’t properly store a gun gifted to their son for Christmas, and did not inform school staff that he had access to a gun after a disturbing drawing he created was reported to them, prosecutors said.

In December, a court found Ethan Crumbley guilty of 24 charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism causing death. He was 15 at the time of the deadly 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, and was sentenced to life in prison.

Four students were killed in the shooting, and seven people were injured, including a teacher.