Mother uses town hall to confront governor regarding son's death at state jail

Jan. 26—The mother of Quantez Burks, whose son died on March 1 while incarcerated for less that 24 hours at Southern Regional Jail, pleaded with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for answers during a town hall Thursday in Beckley.

While the dozens who packed the conference room at Tamarack were there to hear about the governor's proposed plan to cut personal income taxes, Kimberly Burks said she was there to hold the state's top man accountable for the injustice she believes her son suffered.

"I have not received a phone call from the state, from the police department or anybody acknowledging that something happened to my son at the (Southern Regional Jail)," Burks said to Justice after he opened up the room to questions from the audience.

Burks said the state's pathologist has stated that her son died of hypertensive cardiac arrest, which was ruled as a natural cause.

However, an independent autopsy conducted by the Burks family came to a different conclusion, Kimberly Burks said.

According to the family's private autopsy, which was discussed by the family attorney at a press conference last year, Quantez Burks died of a heart attack after sustaining blunt force trauma to his body and fractured bones in his forearm and wrist.

Kimberly Burks went on to question why the state would not release the jail footage of her son's death if he did in fact die of natural causes.

She also brought up the investigations conducted by the state into Southern Regional Jail (SRJ), which found no faults in the facility.

"The first investigation that they told you to do, you came back and said that they found nothing wrong at all," Burks said.

"No, I didn't, I didn't say that," Justice interjected quickly over Burks' other remarks about the investigation. "I said that our Homeland Security people reported this back to me."

"OK," Burks said. "They reported it back to you and you made your statement that they found nothing wrong with the conditions of that jail. And that was a lie. A paper was leaked from the jail, saying what other things that was wrong within the jail."

Story continues

The leaked information Burks referred to is an internal email that was brought to light following the filing of a federal class action lawsuit against conditions at SRJ.

In the leaked internal email from November 2021, a correctional officer reports that more than a dozen cells either had no running water, no hot water, broken windows, broken toilets or leaking toilets.

The leaked email contradicts the report of the Department of Homeland Security investigation into SRJ eight months prior.

In his initial response to Kimberly Burks, Justice said he had already addressed her questions and concerns.

"I have addressed this 15 different times," Justice said. "... And I have absolutely said it and I'll say it till I go to my grave and that is just as simple as this. We have investigated and investigated, and we will continue to do whatever we got to do because with what you're saying — and I've gotta be just dead level honest — with some level of smoke there has to be some level of fire."

He then pointed the finger again at the state Department of Homeland Security, saying it was their job to report back to him anything that wasn't up to code.

"... because we have people that come back and say, 'Everything's fine.' We went back and we go again. And we'll continue to go again and again and again, until we can find the absolute whole truth and nothing but the truth," Justice said. "Now we've got to go on to other people."

The fiancee of Quantez Burks, Latasha Williams, was poised to speak after Justice finished responding to Burks but the governor instead chose to answer questions from people elsewhere in the audience.

In an interview with media after walking out of the town hall, Burks said, "He just fed us a bunch of bullshit ... I know it and he knows it."

Despite not getting the answers she was looking for, Burks said she would continue to fight for them.

"I am going to fight for him until the end," she said. "I don't know about everybody else. I'm not going away."

She added that she is just one of many families searching for answers after unexpectedly losing a loved one at SRJ.

According to local media reports, Quantez Burks is one of 11 inmates who have died while incarcerated at SRJ in 2022. In 2018, there was one death at SRJ.

In recent months, the jail has reported overdoses as well as injuries to inmates from hand-made weapons.

In each instance, the state has released limited details and not responded to follow-up questions from The Register-Herald regarding how drugs and other contraband made their way into the jail.

SRJ is also the subject of a federal investigation.

