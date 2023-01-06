Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested, charged with assault and battery

The mother of the shooter in the Robb Elementary massacre in Uvalde, Texas, was arrested this week following a domestic violence-related incident, police said.

Adriana Martinez Reyes, 40, was arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma City and charged with threatening to perform an act of violence and assault and battery, according to a police report.

She is the mother of the gunman who opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in May 2022, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Police were dispatched to a home shortly before 10 a.m. A man reported to a responding officer that Reyes threatened to kill him, he feared she would kill him in his sleep, and was "terrified," the police report stated.

When an officer went to the home and saw Reyes, she denied making threatening statements, but a witness corroborated the account, saying they heard the threats being made.

The report stated that police had responded to the same home on Jan. 1 on a domestic-related call. During that New Year’s Day visit, Reyes allegedly told officers she was the mother of Salvador Ramos, CBS affiliate KBTX of Bryan, Texas, reported.

Reyes was transported to Oklahoma County Jail, where she remains as of Friday. Her bond was set at $1,000. It's not immediately clear if she has a lawyer.

