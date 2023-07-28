Mother of Uvalde school shooting victim announces run for mayor

Kimberly Mata-Rubio announced her plans to run for Uvalde city mayor with the promise of repairing a community left fractured by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, which claimed the life of her 10-year-old daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio.

“I grieve for the woman you would have become and all the difference you would have made in this world,” Mata-Rubio said in a tweet shared Thursday evening, along with the local newspaper announcement of her candidacy. “I grieve for the woman I was when you were still here. But, one part of me still exist[s], I am still your mom. I will honor your life with action. This is only the beginning.”

Lexi Rubio was one of 23 people, most of them under the age of 11, who were fatally shot inside Robb Elementary School just more than a year ago. On May 24, 2022, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into the primary school in Uvalde and started shooting at teachers and students alike. He then barricaded himself inside a classroom, where he remained for nearly an hour before he was finally shot dead by a responding border patrol agent.

In the months since, Mata-Rubio has turned to activism to quell her grief.

She became the president of Lives Robbed, a nonprofit founded by the families of the Uvalde victims who are fighting to reduce gun violence through legislation. But in Uvalde — a Texas town with a population of about 15,000 — calls for gun safety regulations have been met with mixed reactions.

Mata-Rubio said the city became “stagnant” in the years leading up to the shooting and remains that way a year later.

“It would be easy to run from the issues that plague our town, but I have decided to remain in Uvalde and be part of the change that is long overdue,” Mata-Rubio told the Uvalde Leader-News, where she also works.

“Our town has become stagnant. Our leadership became comfortable, which led to the events that unfolded on May 24, 2022,” she continued. “The aftermath has added to the trauma of a grieving and fractured community. It is my hope to bridge the gap because only when we come together can we evolve to something greater.”

Should Mata-Rubio win the upcoming special election, she will replace Mayor Don McLaughlin, who is stepping down after nearly 10 years leading the city. McLaughlin, most recently reelected to a four-year term in 2020, has decided to seek out a House seat.