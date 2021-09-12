Mother visiting Disney World with her disabled son is left rude note for taking up two parking spots

The Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World, Florida Roberto Machado Noa / LightRocket via Getty Images

Tricia Proefrock and her son visited Disney World's Magic Kingdom in early September.

Disney cast members instructed her to use two parking spots after all the disabled spots were full.

A guest left a "parking violation" note to criticize the family.

A mother who visited Disney World with her disabled son said another guest left them a crass "parking violation" note for taking up two parking spots.

Tricia Proefrock told Fox 35 that she and her 13-year-old son Mason traveled to Orlando to spend time at Magic Kingdom. She told the outlet that Mason has Lennox Gastaut Syndrome, a type of epilepsy that can affect an individual's ability to walk, talk, and see. As a result, Mason uses a wheelchair, and the family usually parks in Disney's disability lots.

"When the side of the lot with ramp accesses are full, the only remaining spots have no ramp access," Proefrock told Fox 35. "Every single time out of dozens of trips, the cast members instruct me to take two spots, by parking directly on the white line. This gives me room to wheel my son out of the vehicle."

Proefrock explained that she doesn't enjoy taking two spaces, but she follows cast member instructions because there are no other options. According to Walt Disney World's website, guests are required to use a disability parking permit and designated parking areas are available throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

However, this time she discovered a "parking violation" on her windshield when she and Mason returned to the vehicle. The note, obtained by Fox 35, appeared to have been left by a disgruntled park guest.

"This is not a ticket, but if it were within my power, you would receive two," the note reads. "Because of your bull-headed, inconsiderate, feeble attempt at parking, you have taken enough room for a 20 mule team, 2 elephants, 1 goat, and a safari of pygmies from the African interior."

The note continued: "The reason for giving you this is so that in the future you may think of someone else other than yourself. Besides I don't like domineering, egotistical or simple-minded drivers and you probably fit into one of these categories."

The guest ended the note by wishing Proefrock experienced transmission failure and was infested by fleas.

Proefrock said that she shared the story in hopes that it inspires compassion and understanding.

"So, if you see a car taking two spots, maybe instead of wishing us a broken transmission, you can try to think about WHY a wheelchair accessible van in a medical parking section might need 2 spots," she told Fox 35.

Proefrock did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

