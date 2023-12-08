Mother volunteering as treasurer admits to stealing from metro-east girls softball club

The former treasurer of a metro-east girls softball organization has admitted to stealing more than $64,000 from its bank accounts and spending the money on phone bills, clothing, spa visits and car washes.

Heather Sullivan, 38, of Roodhouse, whose daughter played on one of the teams, pleaded guilty to one count of theft over $10,000 and under $100,000, a Class 2 felony, on Friday in Madison County Circuit Court.

Associate Judge Ronald Slemer agreed to dismiss a second count of theft per Sullivan’s plea agreement with the state’s attorney’s office. She could be sentenced to probation or up to five years in prison.

Six coaches and parents from Esprit Metro Fastpitch Softball attended the hearing at the Madison County Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville. They all wore navy and gold team clothing.

“(The theft has) caused us to have to change the way that we run our organization,” said President Lindsay Doolittle, of Edwardsville, who also serves as a coach, after the hearing.

“We have to do a lot more fundraising than we used to. We’ve had to take opportunities away from the girls as far as how many tournaments they can play and where we can travel to and equipment and things that we used to be able to provide very easily.”

Sullivan declined comment through her husband after the hearing.

Esprit sponsors 11 teams with players from Edwardsville, Troy, Alton, Breese, Lebanon, Granite City, O’Fallon, Bethalto, Jerseyville and other southwestern Illinois communities, as well as some from Missouri.

Sullivan served as the organization’s treasurer from August 2021 to March 2022, according to police reports.

Today, Esprit teams hold most of their practices in Troy, but Glen Carbon police investigated the Sullivan case because the organization had maintained a P.O. box from its early days of being based in the village. At that time, it was known as the Glen-Ed Sliders.

Sullivan and her daughter were involved with the organization for about a year and a half before Sullivan volunteered to replace outgoing treasurer Scott Weber, according to police reports.

Scott Weber’s wife, Amy Weber, of Edwardsville, attended Friday’s hearing. She and her husband were involved with Esprit for about 10 years while their two daughters played on teams. They spent many hours helping with fundraisers, such as concession-stand and pizza sales.

“I didn’t even turn in a lot of receipts because I wanted the organization to have more money, and it makes me so angry that (Sullivan) spent it so flagrantly,” Amy Weber said. “It’s personal for me.”

Amy Weber described her family’s reaction to news of the theft as “stunned” and “heart-broken.”

Parents and coaches with Esprit Metro Fastpitch Softball leave the Madison County Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville on Friday after attending a hearing in which their former treasurer pleaded guilty to theft.

The police investigation started on March 23, 2022, when former Esprit coaches Kelly Hobbs and Scott Griffith, a past president, went to the Glen Carbon police station to report that a large amount of money was missing from the organization’s two bank accounts.

“Kelly and Scott stated that at a recent meeting Heather was unable to produce a bank statement to report on their accounts which lead to suspicion by some members,” Officer Shaun Benyr wrote in one of the reports.

“With that, Scott and Kelly checked with the institution which maintains their 2 accounts, Busey Bank (checking/savings), and discovered a total amount missing of $64,204.22.”

The state’s attorney’s office charged Sullivan with two counts of felony theft on Oct. 27, 2022. She turned herself in the following day in Greene County, where Roodhouse is located. Associate Judge Janet Heflin had set bail at $80,000. Sullivan was released after paying the required 10%.

Police listed as evidence records subpoenaed from Amazon, Walmart (and Sam’s Club), AT&T and the clothing store Maurices for purchases charged to a debit card linked to Esprit bank accounts; bank statements; and posts on Sullivan’s Facebook page.

Sullivan allegedly spent $2,329 for clothing and shoes at Maurices. AT&T payments ranged from $64.00 to $790.25.

“I asked Kelly and Scott if there could be another reason for the expenditures by Heather and they stated there was none,” officer Benyr wrote.

“This was reinforced by the Facebook posts showing, for example, a ‘Girl’s Day!’ at Spavia Spa in Springfield Illinois on 1-29-22, then referencing the team bank statement for that day (clearing the bank on 2-2-22) showing ‘Spavia’ $89.00. On the bank statement I also noted one item for a ‘car wash’ and asked if the team had a vehicle, however they do not.”

Esprit’s written policy on use of its checkbook and debit card provided that money be spent only on softball equipment, uniforms, tournaments, practice facilities, scrimmages, leagues and team-bonding events.

Sullivan pleaded not guilty on Nov. 7, 2022. Last month, she and her attorney, Jeremy Sackett, gave notice that she intended to change her plea. The penalty for a Class 2 felony upon conviction in Illinois is three to seven years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

Sullivan’s sentencing hearing will take place on a date to be determined. Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Buettner is asking that she be sentenced to five years in prison, with a requirement that she serve at least 50%. Sackett is asking for probation.

Doolittle plans to make a statement at the sentencing hearing. An Esprit representative also is expected to read letters written by softball players on how the theft has affected them.