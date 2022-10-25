Mother wants answers after another mom fights her daughter at school

A brawl at school in DeSoto County has one mother concerned about her daughter’s safety.

And it has the school district looking to prosecute another mom involved in the fight on campus.

FOX13 spoke with Lake Cormorant parent Shemeka Stringer, who says she doesn’t understand how it happened.

Parent Shemeka Stringer tells me that she wants answers after an adult got on campus here at Lake Cormorant High School to help another girl fight her daughter.”It’s a different kind of jumped when it’s two kids but when it’s an adult and two kids,” Stringer said.

Stringer said a woman in the grey pants and top, punched her daughter multiple times during the fight last Wednesday.

Stringer added that the woman was the mother of another girl and was there to help the child fight Stringer’s ninth-grade daughter.

Stringer says her daughter didn’t want to fight.

”My main concern is the security at the school and concerned that anybody is being able to walk in the school,” Stringer said.

According to Desoto County Schools, the fight happened as the school was being dismissed.

The district says they are pushing for the maximum penalty for the parent involved.

Stringer says the woman was in the school and followed her daughter out at dismissal.

Stringer sent her daughter back to school today. ”I’m not so sure she is protected, and not just my daughter. Every child in the building. I’m not sure the officer assigned to Lake Cormorant High School is doing their job,” Stringer said.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department charged four students in the fight with simple assault, but those charges have been dropped.

The sheriff’s department says a warrant for the parent involved has been issued with charges of trespassing.

Other possible charges are pending.

Stringer says she’s bothered by the fact that the mother involved in the fight was allowed to leave campus.

”That very day she shouldn’t have walked out of that school building without being in handcuffs.” The DeSoto County NAACP has also gotten involved in the case they say out of concern for safety and security on campus.

