Mother wants answers after son killed in Christmas Day shooting in Federal Way

A man is dead and a mother is searching for answers as Federal Way Police are investigating a shooting.

Police say a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found at the Pavilion Apartments along Southwest Campus Drive.

People who heard gunshots called 911 at around 8:40 p.m. on Christmas Day.

As police gathered evidence, we spoke with Rebecca Armas, who told us the victim who was shot and killed is her son.

“He grew up here; a lot of people know who he is. I just feel like someone probably seen something and I want help to — to help figure out this because nobody seems to know anything,” said Armas.

Armas tells us her son’s name is Pedro Balderas and he was just about to turn 26 years old.

She also said the incident may have started when her son got into an argument with his girlfriend.

Federal Way Police say detectives are investigating.