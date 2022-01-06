Mother wants the Battle Creek men charged with killing her daughter to see her pain

Leondress King heard her daughter's name and quietly began to cry.

"It has been a year and a half that we have been trying to get some type of justice and it's finally coming," she said a few minutes later.

King was attending the arraignments in Calhoun County District Court for two men charged with the June 16, 2020 shooting death of her daughter, Diamond King, 23, and Leon Jackson, 30.

Chad Jones, 27, and Tahar Boyd, 34, both were arraigned on six counts including two of open murder in the two deaths and weapons violations.

Magistrate David Heiss said the names of Diamond Kind and Leon Jackson when he read the charges as Leondress King, sitting in the back row of the courtroom gallery, wiped away tears.

If convicted on all charges including first-degree murder, the men face a mandatory life sentence in prison without parole.

"They don't deserve to be out here walking, living, even though they are behind bars," Leondress King said after the hearing. "They still have the opportunity to see and speak to their family and they have a roof over their heads and three meals and a cot.

"My baby's bed is six feet under."

Jackson and Diamond King were attending an outdoor gathering two years ago with an estimated 200 to 300 people near 158 W. Rittenhouse Ave. to mark the 24th birthday of Elijah Williams, who had been shot and killed in October 2019.

Battle Creek police said someone shot into the crowd at 12:32 a.m. and both Jackson and King were struck in the head. No others were hurt.

"She was an innocent bystander of a friend who died prior," Leondress King said. "It was a memorial for the death of someone else."

Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt said police began a new round of interviews about three weeks ago and developed information to seek warrants for Jones and Boyd and Dominique Clark, 32, who is being sought by police.

"We were able to do some interviews with people we talked to before and identified some other people who had some information with some new interviews. We were able to develop information from people in the community that identified these three as our suspects," Rabbitt said.

He said police are still trying to determine a motive for the shootings.

Boyd was arrested when he reported to the courthouse Tuesday for a routine drug screen. Jones was arrested by Battle Creek police just before 10 p.m. Tuesday when he was stopped in a rental car in the 300 block of West Jackson Street.

Police found a .45-caliber handgun in the vehicle.

After the hearing Leondress King, 44, said disagreements used to be settled with fistfights and everyone went home.

"Today they get beat up and come back with guns," she said.

She said her daughter planned to be a nurse practitioner and left a son, who turns 5 this month.

"He looks up to her and misses her. He says to me, 'I miss my mommy' and one day he said, 'I want to go to heaven where my mommy is.' That hurt me so much," she said.

"He doesn't understand. He hasn't seen her in two years and he used to be with her every single day."

King said she also misses her daughter.

"There are nights I will sit up and wait for her to walk through the door. Sometimes I hear her voice I guess because I want to hear it."

Magistrate David Heiss ordered the two men held without bond and said preliminary hearings are scheduled for Jan. 21.

Leondress King said she will attend every court appearance.

"I want them to see the pain in my face. The mother of the child they took away."

Contact Trace Christenson at 269-966-0685 or tchrist@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Mother wants the men charged with killing her daughter to see her pain