Mother wants someone to speak up about her son Malcolm Mason's murder

Betty Mason holds a rendering of her late son Malcolm Mason, 32, of Mansfield, who was murdered May 3 outside Park Avenue West Apartments. No arrests have been made in the homicide.

Malcolm Mason's mother is still waiting for someone to tell Mansfield police what they know about her son's death.

It's been over two months and she said she calls Mansfield police every day asking for any updates on her son's murder case.

Malcolm Mason, 32, was murdered around 10 p.m. May 3 outside the Park Avenue West Apartments.

He and two of his nephews had spent time together at an open gym at Mansfield Senior High School earlier in the day and came back to the house for dinner with his mom.

Malcolm spent the evening of May 3 at his parents' home on Barnard Avenue, leaving to go to the store to buy food for his dog Hazel before heading to his own residence.

"We were eating dinner and enjoying each other that night. It got to be about 10 o'clock and he said, 'I need to go feed Hazel,'" she told the News Journal in an interview.

Malcolm's mother said she offered to cut up a roasted chicken to give the dog.

Other shootings occurred on May 3

She said that evening they had talked as they usually did. One of his friends had called him talking about shootings that had occurred earlier that day.

In that shooting May 3, a victim was wounded at a barbershop at 103 Sturges Ave., police said. The victim was in surgery with several gunshot wounds, police said at the time. No further information was released.

Malcolm's mother said her son's phone died and the mother and son continued talking and she asked him about a girl he was dating who he said was doing some things that were out of character. She lived at Park Avenue West Apartments, where Malcolm's body was found.

"I told him he was not obligated to stay there," his mother said.

He said, "I know mom but she needs help with the kids."

She said she told him he has to remember he has obligations to his daughter and not to anyone else as he listened to her. She said they were close as a mother and son and he had told her he and the woman had not talked for a few days. She was not answering her phone, his mother recalled him saying.

Betty Mason said she told him he can always walk away if someone is not treating him right and he said OK.

At the door, as he prepared to leave his parents' home, he reminded her that the following day he had physical therapy.

Malcolm, a 2009 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, had suffered a hand injury at an Ontario restaurant where he worked as a grill cook. He lost a pinky finger.

Was receiving worker's comp for hand injury

He was currently off work due to the injury and had been receiving worker's compensation but due to red tape the payments had stopped, according to his mother. She offered him $20 for gas as the appointment was outside of Richland County.

He said no to her offer of money and he "would make it work," but she told him to take the $20.

Malcolm told her he loved her and walked out the door.

She saw him drive out of her driveway toward home after sitting in the car a couple minutes. She said she believed he may have been charging his phone and maybe texting.

She never saw him alive again.

After 10 p.m. May 3, her phone began ringing. She had gone to her front door, hearing a loud scream. She heard from her youngest son that Malcolm was gone. A girl was calling on her phone saying she heard that Malcolm's name came across the police scanner.

Soon after friends began pulling up to her house. She went to wake Malcolm's father Artie to go and see what had happened to Malcolm. She told Malcolm's brother to go with his dad.

She said she thought perhaps Malcolm had been in a car crash.

She said Malcolm's father went to West Park Avenue Apartments and returned home to tell Betty that Malcolm was dead.

"Baby, he's gone," her husband told her.

Mother said she believes she knows son's killer

Malcolm never had a problem with anybody, his mother said. He got in trouble with the law when he was 19 years old but never again.

"If my son had a problem with you or you had a problem with my son, by the time you and him finished a conversation he was either buying you a drink or you were sitting there laughing at something he said you thought was funny," she said.

His mother said she believes she knows who killed Malcolm and believes his death was over a woman.

The body of Malcolm Mason, 32, was found May 3 outside the Park Avenue West Apartments, also known as Harwood Apartments.

Mansfield police have not made any arrests. She said she has heard there is a doorbell Ring video footage of the fatal shooting incident from someone else's door at the apartment complex, also referred to as Harwood Apartments.

Every day is a struggle and she just wants justice, she said.

Betty Mason said she has been comforted by many text messages and words of sympathy from people sharing kind words about Malcolm and how he helped others.

But she just wants the shooter to come forward and tell the truth and turn themselves in.

It is what she prays for, she said.

"If it was your child, or one of your family members, you would want somebody to say something," she said.

Mansfield Assistant police Chief Jason Bammann said detectives have followed up with all the leads they have and are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Mansfield police Detective Korey Kaufman at 419-755-9748.

Mansfield police detectives working to solve homicides

Major Crimes detectives are diligently continuing to follow up on the other recent homicides, Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said in May, urging anyone with further information to call the Mansfield Police Tip Line at 419-522-7463.

The city has seen seven homicides through early June this year, while in 2022 there were five homicides for the entire year.

Mansfield's 2023 homicide cases:

The homicide cases in Mansfield so far this year are:

Layshawn Lovett, 16, of Mansfield, who was shot and killed Jan. 3 at the Quality Inn & Suites on North Trimble Road. The Mansfield police said 31-year-old Monteles Holland was arrested in connection to the boy's murder.

Devonte Jacocks, 26, of Mansfield, shot and killed March 2 inside the M&S Drive Thru on Springmill Street.

Khiren Willis, 22, shot and killed in the 500 block of West Fourth Street on May 2.

Darrin "Turtle" Marsh, 35, of Columbus, fatally shot April 30 on Dunbilt Court. A murder suspect has been indicted by the Richland County Grand Jury in the death of Marsh on April 30. The Richland County Grand Jury returned an indictment on William Carter, 31, of Akron, and formerly of Mansfield, on two counts of murder in the death.

Malcolm Mason, 32, of Mansfield, fatally shot outside Harwood Apartments on May 3.

Nathan Carroll, 18, of Mansfield, fatally shot outside North Lake Park entrance on West Fourth Street on June 8.

Jonathan Ash, 18, of Mansfield, second victim shot outside North Lake Park entrance June 8, taken off life support June 21 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus for gunshot wounds sustained in shooting inside a vehicle.

