Mother in Westmoreland County accused of child abuse, police say children are malnourished

A mother from Westmoreland County is accused of extreme child abuse. Police said both of her children are malnourished and neglected.

State police charged 31-year-old Heather Johnson after they say her one-year-old child was unable to sit up properly or control his neck.

Police also said the baby is flat on one sife of its head and has the muscle of mass of a one-month-old infant.

The second child is 2 years old girl and her muscle mass is very low, according to police. They said she could not walk and could not stand on her own.

Police were notified about the children after a child line report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

