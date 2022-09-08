Mother of Winter Garden girl who man allegedly tried to lure into car speaks out

Two young girls in Winter Garden said a man tried to lure them into his car, and the entire situation was captured on surveillance video.

Police are still searching for the man.

Home security cameras captured footage of two 9-year-old neighbors playing on the porch.

In the video, a man driving a black four-door sedan can be seen circling the home at least six times.

READ: Mascotte police: Man tried to lure 2 children into vehicle that had ‘extremely dark’ tinted windows

The mother of one of the girls said her daughter described gestures “that we as adults would know what they meant, but thankfully the girls, they’re 9 so they didn’t know what they meant.”

The girls said the man was wearing gloves and a ski mask with holes cut around his eyes and mouth, and that he motioned for them to come to his care and blew kisses at them.

READ: Central Florida joggers on edge after woman reports being grabbed on trail

Winter Garden police are asking anyone in the area with security cameras to check their security footage. A more detailed description of the car was not available because cameras did not pick up the license plate of the make and model.

The man could face criminal charges if caught, depending on the details police have at the time.

READ: Man, 19, accused of grabbing woman jogging on Orange County trail

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.