Mother of woman gunned down by 10-year-old girl in Orlando speaks out

A woman said she has yet to see any justice in the killing of her daughter.

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed her daughter on Memorial Day last year, police said.

On Tuesday, the victim’s mother spoke out for the first time.

“She was a lovable person, especially to kids,” Laura Chambliss said of her daughter, LaShaun Rodgers.

Rodgers was known for hugging her 10-year- old neighbor looking and giving her food whenever she needed it.

The last time Rodgers saw her neighbor, investigators say the 10-year-old’s mother, Lakrisha Isaac, got into an argument with Rodgers. Isaac handed her young daughter a pink backpack with a gun inside.

Witnesses said the 10-year-old pulled out the gun, fired it, and cocked it and fired it at Rodgers, yelling, “You shouldn’t have messed with my mother.”

“She used to give this little girl a hug every time she saw her,” Chambliss said.

Isaac didn’t show up in court on Tuesday, but is getting a new lawyer and the case now has a new prosecutor.

“I’m hoping for the maximum for the mother and a daughter,” Chambliss said.

The state attorney’s office has not made a decision on charges for the 10-year-old.

Isaac’s next hearing is scheduled for August. Chambliss is planning an event to honor her daughter on Memorial Day.

