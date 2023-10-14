Mother of woman killed by Hopewell cop condemns decision not to indict in her death

HOPEWELL — The mother of a woman shot almost five years ago in Hopewell said the decision by a grand jury not to indict the officer shows “serious disrespect and disregard” for life and civil rights.

“This decision does NOT bring closure. It stirs up pain, distrust and a loss of respect for the local government that would agree and even uphold such an outrageous and unjust decision,” Dr. Emily Grant Decarlo posted on her Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

“For a policeman to willfully take someone's life as harmless and fragile as Angel was, is not only a disgrace but also, the failure to indict this unjust deed and leave this man on the police force is a serious violation and even oppression of justice,” Decarlo wrote.

Last Tuesday, a Hopewell grand jury declined to indict the officer in the shooting death of 31-year-old Angel Viola Decarlo one week before Christmas in 2018 on Elm Street in Hopewell. Police said Decarlo was the main suspect in an armed robbery that had happened moments before the shooting and that she was shot after pointing a gun at officers while running away.

The investigation already was a sore subject among many in Hopewell for the length of time it took to be completed. After the Virginia State Police turned over their findings in the investigation, a special prosecutor was appointed to decide if charges should be brought.

That prosecutor, Portsmouth Commonwealth’s attorney Stephanie Morales, had kept the case in her office since 2019, claiming that further investigations and the COVID-19 pandemic were responsible for the delay. Once Decarlo’s family asked a Hopewell Circuit Court judge to intervene last July, Morales was given 60 days to complete the probe.

She presented the case to the grand jury Oct. 10 in Hopewell. The jury refused to indict.

The officer, who has been identified as Cameron List, was placed on administrative duty while the investigation continued. The police department has not said yet whether he has been returned to active duty.

In her Facebook post Saturday, Emily Decarlo claimed that in addition to her daughter, List also was responsible for three other deaths while on the force. The Progress-Index has been unable to independently confirm that claim.

Emily Decarlo wrote that while she has no “faith and trust in anyone who would agree with this decision,” she was relying on her spiritual faith to see her through.

“I still have complete faith in God and I believe with all of my heart that there will be #justice4angel,” she said.

The family had filed a $25 million wrongful-death lawsuit against Hopewell Police but agreed to withdraw it until the investigation was completed. It was not immediately clear if that suit will be refiled.

