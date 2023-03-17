Mother of woman killed in Orange County domestic violence shooting calls for change

The mother of a woman that Orange County deputies say was killed in a domestic violence homicide is speaking out.

Carlotta Brown said her daughter Sierra Polson was the life of the party.

“She was a free spirit, a fun-loving person, always smiling,” Brown said.

Polson, 29, was a mother of three who worked two jobs.

“Everybody that knew her, knew her heart was pure as gold,” Brown said.

Polson also had a new boyfriend named Keyvon Daley.

In the few months they had been dating, records show he was charged with domestic violence twice. Brown said she told Polson to leave him.

“The first time there is going to be a second time, there is going to be a third time, there is going to a fourth time, and one day there isn’t going to be another time,” Brown said.

Last week, deputies say there was a last time.

Brown said her family has no idea what happened just before Polson was killed. But Brown said Polson told her she was going to leave Daley the next day.

In both of the previous cases, the state dropped the charges.

“I feel like the state, this is their fault,” Brown said. “If you would have pressed charges and did something, my baby probably still be here right now.”

The state attorney’s office said prosecutors tried, but that in both cases, Polson did not want to go forward with pursuing charges against her boyfriend.

By law, the state can file without the victim’s cooperation, but prosecutors say it is hard to do that and domestic violence cases are complicated.

But Brown said there was already a pattern and she feels something more could have been done to put him behind bars.

The state says there wasn’t enough to go forward, but says they will make sure her family will have closure now. In a statement, the office said:

“The loss of yet another young woman to an act of domestic violence is a heartbreaking tragedy. Our office will pursue the prosecution of Keyvon Daley and will continue to do everything in our power to hold him accountable for his actions and deliver justice to Ms. Sierra Polson’s family.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through Harbor House of Central Florida’s 24-hour crisis line at 407-886-2856.

