Mother and young daughter viciously punched in face on NYC subway train

A crazed straphanger repeatedly punched a mother and her 10-year-old daughter in the face on a Bronx subway train, police said Thursday.

The 36-year-old victim and her child boarded a No. 5 train at the Simpson St. station in Foxhurst on Oct. 18 when a woman approached them, according to cops.

When the train started moving, the attacker punched the mother in the face with a closed fist multiple times, police said.

The unhinged straphanger then moved on to the woman’s daughter, slugging the girl once in the face.

The attacker got off the train at the next stop and took off.

The girl and her mother were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where they were treated for pain to the face and mouth.

A possible motive for the vicious attack was not immediately known.

Police on Thursday released images of the woman responsible for the attack and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.