MotherofHartford toddler who fell from window to his death is due in court today for bond hearing

Aug. 10—Her lawyer, Wesley Spears, said Frank was returning from driving an Uber customer to Cape Cod the day her 2-year-old son, Corneliuz "Papa" Williams, fell out a window and was gravely injured. He died two days later, police said. Spears said during her last court appearance that he is representing Frank free of charge.

According to a police report, Frank told officers she left the boy and his four older siblings at home while she went to the store to get food and diapers. She said the boy's father had agreed to come over to watch the children and was on his way, the report said. A family member confirmed that on Aug. 3.

Frank was arrested the same day as the fall from the Capitol Avenue apartment window. She was charged with 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor — two counts per child — because police said she left five children alone in what they described as squalid conditions.

Staff writer Christine Dempsey contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.

