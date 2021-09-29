Mother's boyfriend gets probation in child abuse case

Sep. 29—A Carthage man received probation this week on a conviction for felony child endangerment stemming from allegations he physically abused his girlfriend's 8-year-old son.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Jason C. Adams, 40, seven years on the conviction at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation instead for five years.

Adams had pleaded guilty to the offense Aug. 9 in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of child abuse and limiting the sentence he might receive to no more than seven years. The Jasper County prosecutor's office promised under terms of the plea agreement not to oppose the possibility of a suspended sentence.

Joplin police arrested Adams on the charges in February 2019 after an investigation of allegations that he punched the boy in his stomach several times for getting in trouble at school. The boy told investigators that the punches took his breath away and made him cry.

Adams also purportedly put his hands around the boy's neck, pushed him up against a wall and choked him, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

As a condition of his probation, the judge ordered that the defendant to have no contact with either of the girlfriend's two sons.