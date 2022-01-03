Mother's boyfriend Shawn Adkins indicted in connection with Hailey Dunn killing

COLORADO CITY — Shawn Adkins, 35, was indicted by a Mitchel County grand jury Thursday on two charges related to the death of Hailey Dunn.

Texas Rangers arrested Adkins on June 14 in Big Spring in connection with the 13-year-old's death in late December 2010. He was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

Shawn Adkins

In court documents from the 32nd District Court in Sweetwater and filed in Mitchell County, Adkins is accused of causing Dunn's death "by striking her in the head with an unknown blunt object." The attack happened "on or about Dec. 26, 2010."

He also allegedly concealed Dunn's body to hamper the homicide investigation, according to court documents.

The Colorado ISD eighth-grader was reported missing by her mother, Billie Jean Dunn, on Dec. 27, 2010. The teen allegedly had left the day before to go to a friend's house but never arrived.

The DPS and Texas Rangers are seeking tips in solving the death of Hailey Dunn.

Dunn's remains were found in March 2013 about 30 miles northwest of Colorado City near Lake J.B. Thomas in Scurry County.

At the time of the teen's disappearance, Adkins was the live-in boyfriend of Dunn's mother.

Dunn's disappearance became a missing person case in January 2011, according to Reporter-News archives.

Early in the investigation, law enforcement officials named Adkins the primary person of interest, according to Reporter-News archives.

The search for Dunn captured regional and national attention. The case was featured on television crime shows and unsolved cases websites.

Dunn's father, Clint, hired a private investigator and continually advocated for investigators to make an arrest in his daughter's disappearance.

According to the court documents, the bond for the murder charge was set at $1 million and at $250,000 for the tampering charge. He is detained in the Mitchell County Detention Center in Colorado City.

