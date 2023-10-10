Mothers with children in Israel react to attacks
Two mothers shared how the Israeli–Palestinian conflict has impacted their lives.
Two mothers shared how the Israeli–Palestinian conflict has impacted their lives.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more that was likened to 9/11.
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
Israel’s defense minister has ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’s attacks over the weekend.
We've also got discounts on Barbie, board games (Monopoly! Twister!) and Hot Wheels.
The actor opens up about writing a book with daughter Erin — and how his heart attack changed his attitude toward work.
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
The PC market might have finally bottomed out.
"Tech neck is a new epidemic caused by the chronic use of all of the electronic devices that we have gotten accustomed to using as part of our everyday lives."
Schools clamor to earn a high spot on the annual list, but critics say it warps the idea of what a high-quality education should actually be.
Meta’s Threads app may get a trending topics section. The potential new feature was showcased in reposted screenshots originally shared by a Meta employee.
Writer-director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum spill on horror sequel's big surprises.
The Falcons posted an incredible video of Bijan Robinson.
Wanda Fish Technologies, an Israeli food tech startup, secured $7 million in seed funding to accelerate the initial production of cultivated bluefin tuna. Cultivated, or cell-cultivated, technology involves creating animal proteins from cells without the need to slaughter the animal. In Wanda Fish’s case, the company aims to create whole-cut cultivated fish filets, starting with bluefin tuna, using muscle and fat cells to replicate the texture, flavor and nutritional value of wild-caught fish, Daphna Heffetz, company co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch.
It was a wild Week 5 Sunday slate in the NFL. We saw blowouts, fantasy breakouts and games go down to the wire. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and share their instant fantasy reactions to all the action on Sunday.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
Check out our latest positional preview for 2023-24 drafts, the power forwards!
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
New studies suggest simple ways you can improve your health. Here's what to know.