Mother's Day 2021: AeroGarden is having a massive sale on its cult-favorite indoor gardens

You don't need garden space for beautiful fresh herbs.

With Mother’s Day 2021 fast approaching, you may be on the hunt for a last-minute gift for mom that goes beyond the ordinary. If that's you, we've got a suggestion: AeroGarden! This internet-famous product lets you cultivate an indoor garden right in your own home—and the site is currently holding a massive Mother’s Day sale.

Through May 9, you can take 20% off your online order of the brand's popular indoor gardens systems and herb, greens and flower seed pods using coupon code MOM21 at checkout. If you're OK getting it there after the holiday, you can also nab free shipping if you spend more than $50, though a priority express upgrade (two to five days) is available for $9.95, as is a two-day express upgrade ($39.95). Note that none of these shipping options is fully guaranteed by Mother's Day.

Whether mom is one of many who has discovered gardening in quarantine or she adores cooking meals with fresh, tasty herbs, she's sure to enjoy this greenery—no outdoor space required. The AeroGarden Harvest Elite is one top-rated system that falls from $179.95 to $129.95 with coupon code MOM2021. When we tested it, it was easy enough to set up—all we had to do was plug it in, add water and insert the included seed pods. A digital clock on the gadget itself even let us know how long our plants had been growing, and we could personalize the device to indicate what sort of plants we were trying to grow.

We got these plant results in just 36 days.

We were also pleasantly surprised by how quickly our seeds sprouted and grew, with some serious progress by week three of our tests. We got our first marigold bloom on day 36—a timeframe that fell in line with the company’s claim that “plants grow in water five times faster than in soil." The main downside was that the lights on these indoor setups can be quite bright, so mom might want to place hers in a room she doesn't sleep in.

We also found that the hood may need to be adjusted (something that our senior home editor, Leigh Harrington, found to require some effort) to make sure larger water pitchers can sufficiently fit underneath—something you'll regularly want to use, as the low water level alert didn't work for us.

Overall, however, we recommend AeroGarden both for its quick plant growth and the amount of fun we had watching it happen!

We’ve gone ahead and listed some top-rated items from the sale right down below, so your mom will have all the indoor gardening necessities to get started. Happy growing!

The best Mother's Day 2021 deals at AeroGarden

An indoor garden for the wannabe green thumb.

