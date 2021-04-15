Mother's Day 2021: Coach Outlet is offering an extra 15% off select gifts for mom

Shop these heavily discounted styles for Mother's Day 2021.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

A relationship with a mother can be precious, and with Mother’s Day 2021 only a few short weeks away, (it's Sunday, May 9, FYI), this is your chance to give back to the special maternal figure in your life. Enter: Coach Outlet. The designer retailer famous for its timeless handbags, shoes and more is having a huge sale on gifts for mom at its right now, with certain picks getting an extra 15% off—just in time for the holiday.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

To get the discount, just add selected items to your cart and the extra markdown will automatically be applied at checkout. There’s a wide variety of products available here, so you can choose something for every kind of mom, from must-have handbags to stylish jewelry and more.

One of our favorites from this collection is the Lillie Carryall In signature canvas, which is already marked down from $428 to $199 and falls even further to $169.15 with the additional 15% applied at checkout, saving you a whopping $258.85. Available in four colors (brown/black, light khaki chalk, khaki/black and light khaki/bubblegum) this classic sling purse is constructed from canvas and leather and boasts Coach’s signature print all over its exterior. Site shoppers adored this pick’s sophisticated style and the multiple inner pockets, which could hold all their loose change, paper receipts and other essentials.

This classic bag makes for the perfect gift for mom.

If your mom already has her fair share of handbags and totes, you might consider getting her a timeless piece of jewelry instead, like this horse and carriage double chain necklace. Once $118, it’s on sale for $47.20 and you can get it for just $40.12 with the extra 15% added at checkout, saving you $77.88. This brass neckpiece features Coach's logo—a detailed horse-drawn carriage—reminiscent of a fairy tale. Coach Outlet buyers loved the double gold-hued chain on this piece, saying that it added a luxurious touch. One buyer did note that this necklace doesn’t come boxed, so you might want to spring for a small gift box before handing it over to the special lady in your life.

Story continues

There’s a ton of other cult-favorite totes, satchels and must-have bling to choose from during this sale. Some items are selling out fast though, so try to get your order in as soon as possible to ensure mom gets it by the big day.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Mother's Day 2021: Get an extra 15% off Mother's Day gifts at Coach Outlet