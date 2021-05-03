Mother's Day 2021: Save on UrbanStems flowers with our exclusive code

Nishka Dhawan, Reviewed
·3 min read
These flowers are sourced from local farms.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You've only got a few short days to go before Mother’s Day 2021 (it’s on May 9, FYI) and if you’re still hunting for a last-minute gift, you’re in luck. UrbanStems is offering a major discount on its fan-favorite blooms exclusively for USA Today readers, making for a great way to brighten up mom’s day with a bouquet of lush, colorful flowers.

For a limited, you can get 20% off sitewide with coupon code USATODAY20 added at checkout. (Note that this code isn’t valid on subscriptions.)

When we tested this flower delivery service, Reviewed's Executive Editor of Commerce, Kate Ellsworth, had nothing but praise for its "gorgeous, lush blooms." She also told us that the bouquet she received was "just as big as it appeared on the site," which isn't often seen in online flower delivery services.

UrbanStems sources its buds from local farmers and puts them together in-house, which means that your flower arrangements will be delivered pre-arranged in bud form, packaged in a cardboard box, so they might need a day or two to fully bloom.

We loved the gorgeous bloom on this bouquet.
One great choice from the site’s collection is this Verona bouquet, which is down from $68 to $54.40 with coupon code USATODAY20, saving you $13.60. This pretty collection is packed with roses in both light and dark pink, with hypericum berries sprinkled in between. (You can also add a glass vase, originally $12, for $9.60, or a ceramic one, once $30, for $24, if you want to take your gift over the top.)

Another stunning option is the Spring Refresh bouquet, which comes with a shapely charcoal ceramic vase. Once $160, it’s now $128 with our coupon code, saving you $32. Designed in collaboration with Vogue magazine, this style combines roses, several different types of mums, lavender, anemones and larkspur in shades of light pink, purple and cream. If your mother is looking for an eye-catching centerpiece to add to her table, this is it.

There’s a multitude of other arrangements to choose from as well—just make sure to get your orders in by this Friday at the latest, so mom will be greeted with a fresh bouquet this Mother’s Day.

Save 20 % on Mother’s Day Flowers from UrbanStems

