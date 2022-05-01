Mothers Day 2022: Baskin-Robbins reveals new 'breakfast in bed' ice cream flavor

Baskin-Robbins is introducing a new flavor of the month in celebration of Mother's Day.

The new offering, appropriately dubbed "Breakfast Bed," features buttermilk pancake and maple syrup-flavored ice creams infused with fluffy pancake pieces and a blueberry compote swirl.

The chain is also unveiling a new speciality cake to complement the "breakfast in bed" flavor.

The "Tall Stack Cake," available for a limited time, is topped with a caramel praline "syrup" and a scoop of vanilla ice cream as a dollop of "butter." It can be customized with any ice cream and cake flavor.

Baskin-Robbins' "Breakfast Bed" ice cream flavor (Courtesy: Baskin-Robbins)

The new offerings follow other innovative flavor profiles from Baskin-Robbins.

In February, the chain released a rose-infused ice cream called "Secret Admirer," which featured pink cake flavored ice cream, swirled with a rose ice cream and sealed with a sweet strawberry ribbon.

One month later, the "Golden Oreo Irish Cream" flavor made its debut. The St. Patrick's Day–inspired item highlighted a combination of Irish cream and Belgian chocolate flavored ice creams with Golden Oreo cookie pieces and a crunchy graham cookie ribbon.

Baskin-Robbins' "Tall Stack Cake" (Courtesy: Baskin-Robbins)

Other nationwide brands are also cashing in on the upcoming holiday with unique promotions and product rollouts.

Fast food giant KFC (YUM) unveiled a new collaboration alongside flower delivery brand Proflowers, appropriately dubbed the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet."

The DIY fried chicken floral arrangement, which customers can redeem by pre-ordering a sides lovers meal online or on the KFC mobile app between May 1 and May 3, includes 12 roses, a glass vase, a KFC vase applique, eight skewers (for the chicken) and a card, although the fried chicken must be purchased separately as it is not included in the kit, the company noted.

KFC says it sells nearly 400,000 buckets of fried chicken each Mother's Day, making it "one of the best sales days of the year" for the fast food giant. Mother's Day is also KFC's biggest day for online ordering and delivery.

(Courtesy: KFC)

