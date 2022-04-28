Mother's Day 2022 Brunch And Dinner: Reserve Now In Petaluma Area

PETALUMA, CA — Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, is still more than a week away, but if you plan to treat your mother to brunch or dinner out, reservations may fill up quickly in Petaluma as the nation approaches the most normal celebration of moms since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Local restaurants in and around the Petaluma have taken a financial hit during the pandemic and could use the business. Some are closed so their employees can support their own mothers or be pampered by their children, but here are some options:

FLAMINGO RESORT: Treat mom to Mother's Day Brunch in the ballroom at The Flamingo Resort, From 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, its chefs will delight mom and accommodate kids of all ages. Select from a sideboard of salads, various entrees, and a curated collection of other dishes. All dishes utilize local ingredients but showcase recipes and culinary techniques from around the Pacific. Prepaid reservation for parties of 2 to 10; $66 for adults/$35 for children 12 and under. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa.

PUB REPUBLIC: This Petaluma favorite serves brunch from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday and is planning some special menu items this Mother's Day. Call 707-PUB-9090 for more information. 3120 A Lakeville Highway, Petaluma. Website.



ROCKER OYSTERFELLER'S: Rocker Oysterfeller’s in Valley Ford is hosting its 16th annual Mother's Day Brunch. The restaurant will offer a two-course brunch menu from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. with your choice of indoor or outdoor seating. Oysters will also be available barbecue or raw by the half-dozen, along with mimosas and other cocktails. Reservations for parties of six or more will be accepted and tables of 1-5 persons will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. $38 per person with a children's menu for kids 10 and under. For reservation requests for parties of six or more, send an email to info@ffrsi.com. 14415 Highway One, Valley Ford. Website.

HAZEL HILL AT MONTAGE HEALDSBURG: Savor new wine country traditions and create memories for the family that will last a lifetime. Treat mom to a two-course prix fixe Mother’s Day Brunch in Hazel Hill, featuring delectable entrees, scrumptious desserts and an array of libations for $95 or carry on celebrating with a special Mother’s Day three-course prix fixe dinner for $125. Menu details to follow. For Hazel Hill reservations, call 707-354-6900 or reserve online.

MERITAGE RESORT & SPA: Executive Chef Vincent Lesage's Mother's Day brunch includes carving station, seafood station, sushi station & pastries. All moms receive a complimentary glass of G.H. Mumm Rosé. Live music & special children's activities, too. $100 for adults/$50 for ages 4 to 13. Info & reservations here. At 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa.



SILVERADO RESORT & SPA: For Mother's Day, "Bellini Brunch at Silverado Mansion" buffet will be served 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Fairway Deck at iconic, 1870 landmark, surrounded by 300-year-old oak trees and overlooking golf greens. ($105 per adult; $45 for children four to 12; free for 3 years and younger.) Buffet from Chef Michael Cairns & culinary team includes made-to-order omelets, soups & salads, salmon eggs Benedict, French toast, hand-carved ribeye, lamb, bruschetta bar, cheese & charcuterie, seafood station & Chef's Sweet Table. The Grill will offer a la carte brunch menu May 8. Reservations here. Location: 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa.

DICKEY'S BARBECUE PIT: Mother's Day falls on a Sunday, and ... kids, 12 and under, eat free on Sundays with minimum $10 purchase at participating locations. One kids' meal per check. The offer is for dine-in, delivery and carryout orders. Use code KEFOLO at online checkout. Not valid with other coupons, offers, discounts or promos. See website here. Locations in Napa, Fairfield, Vallejo and Vacaville. Location finder here.

BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE: This year, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is here to help celebrate mom with moments the whole family can share. To honor the special woman in everyone’s life, BJ’s Restaurants will give all moms who dine in from May 7-8 a free commemorative stemless wine glass with a 2022 Happy Mother’s Day logo, so she can always remember this heartwarming occasion. Treat mom to a $50 eGift Card and receive a $10 Bonus Card, as well. BJ’s $10 Bonus Cards are only available now to May 8, when a $50 eGift Card is purchased. $10 Bonus Cards can be redeemed from May 9-June 19. Locations in Santa Rosa and San Rafael.

RED LOBSTER: Celebrate Mother's Day at home with "Create Your Own Family Feast" takeout ($54.99), that serves four with choice of three seafood dishes, two sides & Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Select from shrimp scampi, grilled shrimp, coconut shrimp, fried whitefish, salmon & more. Or step up to "Ultimate Family Feast" ($124.99), with lobster tails, crab legs, shrimp scampi and "Walt's Favorite Shrimp." Order info here. Also offered through June 26 is gift card — for every $50 spent on Red Lobster gift cards purchased in-restaurant or online, receive bonus coupon for $10 off order of $30 or more from June 27 to Aug. 31. Locations in Rohnert Park, Vallejo and Fairfield; more locations here.

If you’re looking for something else, check OpenTable for restaurants in your area taking reservations for Mother’s Day. Do note that some specials run all weekend, and others may require reservations or advance ordering. So don't delay!

