Mother's Day 2022 Brunch And Dinner: Reserve Now In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Mother's Day is May 8, just over a week away. If you plan to treat your mother to brunch or dinner out, reservations may fill up quickly in San Francisco as the nation approaches the most normal celebration of moms since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Local restaurants in San Francisco have taken a financial hit during the pandemic and could use the business. Some are closed so their employees can support their own mothers or be pampered by their children, but here are some options in San Francisco.

CANELA BISTRO & WINE BAR: "Mom's Night Off - Dinner Meal Kit To-Go" (feeds four/$195) comes chilled with reheating instructions & features choice of truffled mushroom or mixed seafood paella, bacon-wrapped, cheese-stuffed dates, salad, tortilla Espanola & strawberry shortcake. Available for pick-up or delivery Friday & Saturday, May 6-7. Ordering links here. Or dine on-site for Mother's Day dinner with reservations here. At 2272 Market St., San Francisco.

COLIBRI MEXICAN BISTRO: The restaurant, formerly in SF Union Square, reopened at Presidio Officers' Club and is offering a Mother's Day special: complimentary mimosas for all moms May 8. Special homemade chilaquiles also on brunch menu. Reservations here. At 50 Moraga Avenue, San Francisco.

CORNER BAKERY: On Saturday & Sunday, May 7-8, the matriarchs of your family will recieve complimentary bakery item with purchase of lunch or dinner entrée. Or surprise Mom with with breakfast in bed & order from an array of to-go breakfast items, including limited time offer of Blueberry Topped Pancakes. Website here. See locales include San Francisco.

GREENS RESTAURANT: Dine out for Mother's Day at the vegetarian eatery at historic Fort Mason Center with views of San Francisco Bay & Golden Gate Bridge. Special brunch, plus complimentary flowers for all mother figures, runs 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Reservation link here. At 2 Marina Blvd., Fort Mason, San Francisco.

INTERNATIONAL SMOKE: Chef Michael Mina & Ayesha Curry's restaurant features two special dishes for Mother's Day weekend, May 6-8, along with a la carte menu. The Chicken & Waffle dish offers crispy croquette, buttermilk waffle, pea tendrils & Sambal-maple syrup ($24), and Maine Lobster Udon Carbonara includes smoked pork belly, hen egg & parmesan ($42). Reservations. At 301 Mission St., San Francisco.

JARANITA PERUVIAN ROTISSERIE: Treat Mom to Peruvian-inspired brunch Saturday & Sunday 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. for Mother's Day weekend. Among specials: bottomless mimosas with choice of orange, Chicha (spiced, purple Peruvian corn) or pineapple juice ($30); Milanesa Jarana ($26) with panko-crusted chicken, salad, fries, fried egg & Jaranita sauce; Porchetta Criolla ($29), pork belly, Anticuchera BBQ sauce & mashed sweet potatoes; and Jaranita Burger ($29), beef patty, cheese, bacon, fried egg, chimichurri, fries & salad. Reservations. 3340 Steiner St., San Francisco.

KAIYO COW HOLLOW: A prix-fixe, two-course Mother's Day brunch ($38 per person. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.) from Chef Alex Reccio will including choices of karaage-style chicken & waffles,plus vegetarian/vegan options. Dinner service (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.) will feature some Mother's Day specials, as well. Located at 1838 Union St., San Francisco. Reservations here.

LA MAR CEBICHERIA PERUANA: Mother's Day buffet planned 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the Peruvian restaurant ($109 per person/$39 for children 12 & under), with stations featuring causa and salads, empanadas, cebiche and entree choices including catch of the day, stir-fried portobello mushroom, linguini and conchitas, grilled Maine diver scallops. Includes dessert, too. At Pier 1 ½, The Embarcadero, San Francisco. Reservations & full menu here.



SAJJ MEDITERRANEAN: Kids eat free Mother's Day weekend, Saturday & Sunday, May 7-8, with purchase of entree & drink. On the children's menu: chicken rice bowl, with protein choice & two toppings; cheese quesadilla; and mac & cheese. All kids' meals include organic juice box & snack. Website here. Locations include San Francisco.

SUSIECAKES: Bakeries are prepping variety of Mother's Day treats, including cupcakes, mini cupcakes topped with buttercream rosettes (24 hours notice needed) and Mother's Day cakes in vanilla, red velvet or carrot cake. Locations include San Francisco. Website & ordering details.



VILLON AT THE SF PROPER HOTEL: A decadent Mother's Day brunch buffet ($115 per person) from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 8, by Executive Chef Jason Fox, will feature stations & vegetarian options. Bloody Marys & mimosa cart available for additional fee. Reservations via Open Table. Location: 1100 Market St. Hotel Entrance is at 45 McAllister St., San Francisco.



WILDER: Mother's Day plans include free flower bouquet (or add $10 option for premium bouquet), Instagrammable flower wall, specialty cocktails, plus such dishes as crab cake Benedict ($22), steak & eggs ($35), $1.50 oysters, uni carbonara pasta with truffles ($35) or whole lobster with red potatoes, asparagus & lemon garlic butter sauce ($95.99). At 3154 Fillmore St., San Francisco. Reservations.

