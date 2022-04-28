Mother's Day 2022 Brunch, Dinner: Reserve Now In Pinole, Hercules Area

PINOLE, HERCULES, CA — Mother's Day is May 8, just over a week away. If you plan to treat your mother to brunch or dinner out, reservations may fill up quickly in the Pinole, Hercules area as the nation approaches the most normal celebration of moms since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Local restaurants in Pinole and Hercules have taken a financial hit during the pandemic and could use the business. Some are closed so their employees can support their own mothers or be pampered by their children, but here are some options in the East Bay:

ALLEY & VINE: Three-course Mother's Day brunch will be served 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. May 8 ($55 per person) with such specials as dungeness crab cake with caper remoulade & frisee salad and manjari chocolate pot de creme (Vietnamese coffee mousse). Kids' Mother's Day menu also offered ($25) with salad, choice of French toast or bacon, egg & cheese sandwich, plus ice cream sundae. Reservations here. At 1332 Park St., Alameda.

-----------



ARMADILLO WILLY'S: For BBQ-loving mamas who would love an at-home feast, family-style platters, serving four, can be pre-ordered. Options: Texas BBQ ribs ($56.99); Lone Star Chicken ($46.99); combo of ribs & chicken ($69.99); or The Belly Buster with ribs, chicken, brisket, pulled pork & sausage ($95.99). All include four cornbread muffins & two sides. Follow this link & download menu. Locations include Dublin.

-----------

BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE: This year, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is here to help celebrate mom with moments the whole family can share. To honor the special woman in everyone's life, BJ's Restaurants will give all moms who dine in from May 7-8 a free commemorative stemless wine glass with a 2022 Happy Mother's Day logo, so she can always remember this heartwarming occasion. Treat mom to a $50 eGift Card and receive a $10 Bonus Card, as well. BJ's $10 Bonus Cards are only available now to May 8, when a $50 eGift Card is purchased. $10 Bonus Cards can be redeemed from May 9-June 19. Locations include Concord, Brentwood, Dublin.



-----------

-----------

BIG WHITE HOUSE WINERY & JOHN EVAN CELLARS: A special, Mother's Day "Wine & Gelato" pairing (with gelato from Aldo's Italian Ice & Gelato & perfect for the kids!) with live music planned 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Wine tasting 11:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. At 6800 Greenville Road, Livermore. Tickets here. Adult & child tickets offered.

---------

CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN: CPKs are offering a way to show your love for Mom: heart-shaped, crispy thin crust pizzas. The special is for dine-in only May 8. Details. Locations include Pleasanton.



---------

CORNER BAKERY: On Saturday & Sunday, May 7-8, the matriarchs of your family will recieve complimentary bakery item with purchase of lunch or dinner entrée. Or surprise Mom with with breakfast in bed & order from an array of to-go breakfast items, including limited time offer of Blueberry Topped Pancakes. Website here. See locale in Pleasanton.

---------

CUDA RIDGE WINES: "Roses & Rosé Mother's Day" planned May 8 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. with Bordeaux flights of new 2021 Margo Rosé, complimentary roses for all mothers& pre-purchase charcuterie boards. Reservations here. At 2400 Arroyo Road, Livermore.

----------

DICKEY'S BARBECUE PIT: Mother's Day falls on a Sunday, and ... kids, 12 and under, eat free on Sundays with minimum $10 purchase at participating locations. One kids' meal per check. The offer is for dine-in, delivery and carryout orders. Use code KEFOLO at online checkout. Not valid with other coupons, offers, discounts or promos. See website here. Location finder here including Livermore and Oakland.

-----------

EL TORITO: Enjoy all-you-can-eat Mother's Day brunch 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8, with ham & tri-tip carving station, build-your-own tacos, made-to-order omelets, $5 cadillac margs, Bloody Marys, micheladas, unlimited champagne & more. (NOTE ONE EXCEPTION: Marina del Rey restaurant offering four-course, prix-fixe brunch menu for $34.) Website here. Location in San Leandro.

----------

EUREKA!: Treat Mom to "Mommy's On a Break" cocktail paired with $35 prix-fixe menu. Starter choices: crispy, glazed Brussels sprouts; spinach & artichoke dip; or mac n' cheese balls. Entree selections: Fresno fig burger; spicy chicken sandwich; cowboy burger; veggie beet burger; or cobb salad. "Mommy's On a Break" blends tequila, blood orange, yuzu, Grand Poppy Amaro, rosemary & lemon. Mother's Day special runs May 4-10. Website. Locations include Berkeley, Concord.

--------

FAZ RESTAURANT & BAR: Mother's Day brunch & dinner will be served May 8 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. with carving station for prime rib, pork loin & salmon, seafood station with salmon & shrimp, salads, flatbreads, plus such breakfast & dinner dishes as omelets, French toast, chicken kabobs, brick-oven pizzas, rigatoni with sundried-tomato cream sauce & more. Adults $65/children 6 - 12 $30/children 5 & under free. Details. At 600 Hartz Ave., Danville.

----------

FLEMING'S PRIME STEAKHOUSE: Mother's Day special offered May 7-8, with three-course menu featuring salad, dessert and filet mignon paired with choice of crab-stuffed shrimp or lobster tail scampi. Dinner menu and children's three-course available all day. Also offered for pick-up or delivery. Restaurant in Walnut Creek.

----------

GARRE VINEYARD & WINERY: Mother's Day brunch set May 8. Adults (12 & up): $55+. Ages 4-11: $22+. Reservations required via (925) 371-8200 ext. 108# . Location: 7986 Tesla Road, Livermore.

-------

KRISPY KREME: Just in time for your Mother's Day brunch, the chain brings back its Sundays-only special: "Cinnamon Sundays." The Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll is available individually or in four-packs. This is a Sunday-exclusive item, and the big day for Mom is Sunday, May 8! Info here. Location finder here including Brentwood, Concord, Fremont and Union City.

------------



MACARONI GRILL: Mother's Day weekend specials will include gorgonzola steak and Amalfi grilled salmon. Go herefor info. Restaurants will open at 11 a.m. Location in El Cerrito.

----------



MCGRAIL VINEYARDS & WINERY: Enoy live music, photo booth & picnic menu from New Tradition Kitchen for Mother's Day 12:30 p.m. - p.m. Sunday, May 8. BYO lawn chairs & blankets. Reservations required; book here. At 5600 Greenville Road, Livermore.

-----------

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE: A special Mother's Day menu runs May 4-8 with such dishes as filet with shrimp "grilled on the barbie" or coconut-style; prime rib; option for adding lobster tail to any entrée; Peach Bellini with vodka, peach puree & blood orange juice topped with prosecco, strawberries and mint; and the new "Thunder & Lightning" pecan brownie with ice cream & chocolate sauce. Website. See locations in Dublin, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill.

---------

PIEOLOGY PIZZERIA: Treat pizza-loving moms to a BOGO deal on May 8. Buy one custom pizza & get another custom pizza free — all day on Mother's Day. This dine-in-only offer is at participating locales in Dublin, Fremont & San Leandro. Website here.

----------

RED LOBSTER: Celebrate Mother's Day at home with "Create Your Own Family Feast" takeout ($54.99), that serves four with choice of three seafood dishes, two sides & Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Select from shrimp scampi, grilled shrimp, coconut shrimp, fried whitefish, salmon & more. Or step up to "Ultimate Family Feast" ($124.99), with lobster tails, crab legs, shrimp scampi and "Walt's Favorite Shrimp." Order info here. Also offered through June 26 is gift card — for every $50 spent on Red Lobster gift cards purchased in-restaurant or online, receive bonus coupon for $10 off order of $30 or more from June 27 to Aug. 31. Location finder here, including Fremont & Pittsburg.

----------

RUTH'S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE: A Mother' Day weekend, prix-fixe menu, starting at $57 per person, offered May 6-8. Starters include salads or lobster bisque. Entree options, plus sides: steak & shrimp; steak & lobster; or twin tails. Chef's selection desserts. See here for info & reservations. Location in Walnut Creek.

----------

SAJJ MEDITERRANEAN: Kids eat free Mother's Day weekend, Saturday & Sunday, May 7-8, with purchase of entree & drink. On the children's menu: chicken rice bowl, with protein choice & two toppings; cheese quesadilla; and mac & cheese. All kids' meals include organic juice box & snack. Website here. Locations include San Ramon.

-----------

SUSIECAKES: Bakeries are prepping variety of Mother's Day treats, including cupcakes, mini cupcakes topped with buttercream rosettes (24 hours notice needed) and Mother's Day cakes in vanilla, red velvet or carrot cake. Locations include Lafayette. Website & ordering details

-----------



URBAN PLATES: The first 50 moms who come in Mother's Day will get roses, and the first 180 will receive complimentary chocolate pudding. Plus two new seafood dishes on menu: Roasted Barramundi Sea Bass Plate; and Wild Ahi Niçoise Salad. Locations include Dublin & Pleasant Hill.

----------

YOGURTLAND: The frozen yogurt chain is running Mother's Day promo. For every $25 eGift card purchased May 2-7, receive $5 bonus card via email for future visits May 8-31. Find info here. Locations include Alameda, Brentwood, Dublin, Fremont, Hayward, Pinole, Pleasant Hill & Walnut Creek.

-----------

Click here to view more restaurant options around the Bay Area.

If you're looking for something else, check OpenTable for restaurants in your area taking reservations for Mother's Day. Do note that some specials run all weekend, and others may require reservations or advance ordering. So don't delay!

Mother's Day 2022 Brunch, Dinner: Reserve Now In Pinole, Hercules Area